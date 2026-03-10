Senior Business Development Manager
About Gattyinstruments AB
GattyInstruments develops innovative respiratory measurement technologies that integrate physiological sensing and data-driven analysis to support precision approaches in chronic respiratory disease management. The company works closely with clinical and academic partners to translate research into scalable medical technology solutions. Located in Uppsala, Sweden, the company operates at the intersection of scientific research and commercial development within the digital health sector.
Role Overview
The objective of this role is to support public relations, communication, and administrative processes for GIAB and its collaboration partners. The position will also contribute to participation in EU-funded projects by assisting project partners and supporting dissemination and communication activities. The candidate will be responsible for developing and implementing public relations and communication strategies and policies within the company and across its projects. In addition, the role includes managing initiatives aimed at strengthening and enhancing the company's brand image.
Key Responsibilities
• The candidate needs to be organized and able to handle internal and external business communication activities in the different projects and partners.
• Plan, develop, and implement communication strategies and handle social media, web, and digital platforms (i.e., LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Website, etc.).
• The candidate needs to be able to develop different plans and strategies for organizational growth and business.
• Provide internal support to the team to implement projects and to achieve organizational and project objectives and goals.
• Manage the onboarding of interns and new employees. Provide guidelines to adapt to the organizational culture and activities.
• Participate and provide support in writing grant applications for different projects and funding opportunities.
Candidate Requirements
Education: A business background is preferable. An MBA in business management/Marketing is highly valued.
Additional skills:
• Business Development, Marketing, and account management experience.
• Experience in writing Horizon Europe grant applications is a merit.
• Experience working with a technical team and project management is highly valued.
• Graphic design, website development, social media, and digital marketing skills are a merit.
• Having Organizational Leadership training is a plus
To apply for the position:
The application must include:
A Cover letter mentioning your goals, why you are a fit for this role
Recent CV
Copy of your diploma and grades
