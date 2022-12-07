Senior Business Controller in BA Wind
Vattenfall AB / Controllerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla controllerjobb i Stockholm
2022-12-07
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Vattenfall AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
Vattenfall is a European energy company with approximately 20 000 employees. For more than 100 years we have electrified industries, supplied energy to people's homes and modernized our way of living through innovation and cooperation. We now want to make fossil-free living possible within one generation. To be able to reach this ambitious goal we are looking for talented individuals who, in addition to their passion for their own role, also have strong team spirit and want to contribute to supporting a meaningful corporate mission.
Job Description
Do you want to shape the future?
Vattenfall is now looking for the right person to fill the position as Senior Business Controller in Business Area (BA) Wind in our office in Stockholm.
Purpose of your potential role as Senior Business Controller
To be successful you need to leverage your structured and financial thinking and combine it with a hands-on attitude in our fast-paced environment. As such you will play an important contribution to further mature our controlling organization by establishing and driving BA Wind Business Control function and providing relevant insights and actively taking part in improvement initiatives to bring our processes & systems to the next level. You will ensure that high quality finance data is provided as base for a sound decision making. This needs to be done in close cooperation with Vattenfall Group functions and the business. As you are exposed to the full span of controlling and finance processes in your daily work an important element will be to identify improvement opportunities and implementing these.
Key tasks and responsibilities include
• Ensuring that a sound planning & control system is in place within BA Wind. This you do in close cooperation with BA Wind Business Control and Group Control / Accounting. Key activities will relate to defining and further developing the planning & reporting processes in Wind
• Coordinating and executing BA Wind 's Performance Management process including business planning in BA Wind and subsequent preparation of Group material
• Coordinating and running the BA Wind monthly reporting and forecasting process including:
• Ensuring adherence to accounting guidelines in all countries
• Ensuring integrity and reconciliation of all financial data and systems with reporting (PowerBI, Cognos Controller) and forecasting (IBM TM1)
• Coordinating and preparing BA Wind follow-up reports & Business Performance Meeting material
• Defining reporting templates and timelines within BA Wind
• Defining and developing controlling-specific requirements made on IT systems (PowerBI, IBM TM1 system, Cognos Controller)
• Maintaining target and KPI system and scorecards for BA Wind
Qualifications
You bring the following key competencies and qualifications
• University degree (or equal) in business/finance/controlling with approx. 5 years of relevant work experience
• Track record of successfully working with complex financial system landscapes, different data sources and the ability to draw relevant conclusions and/or insights in different tools as well as working with multidimensional structures in different data sources
• Proven ability to lead projects and change management.
• Excellent skills in relevant financial systems (e.g. IBM TM1, Cognos Controller, Power BI) as well as Office 365.
• Strong advisory skills, as well as a fluent=cy in English, both written and oral
• You are a structured, pro-active and motivated person with strong analytical skills.
• You drive change and continuous improvements but pay attention to delivery as well. As a result, you don't lose sight on targeted results and have the capability to get across the finish line.
• You are a highly committed person with a high degree of flexibility and self-motivation.
• Excellent interpersonal skills, with the ability to function well in an international team environment and interface with a broad range of co-workers spread over multiple locations.
• Your command of English is strong, both verbally and written.
• Experiences in the Wind industry preferable, but not required
Additional Information
Our Organization:
Energy is our contribution to quality of life - day after day. With around 20,000 colleagues Vattenfall provides comprehensive electricity and heating offerings to several million customers in northern Europe. For the work ahead we need people who are fully dedicated to our customers and to a sustainable society - people like you.
BA Wind is responsible for the development, construction and operation of wind power onshore and offshore as well as other non-hydro renewable activities like solar and batteries. We manage the maintenance, operation and continuous improvement of wind generation assets, safely and with the highest levels of availability and profitability. We also perform the structuring and execution of project partnerships in accordance with overall wind strategy.
More Information
We welcome your application in English, no later than,08th of January 2023. We kindly request that you do not send applications by any means other than via our website as we cannot guarantee that we will be able to process applications that are not made via our website. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vattenfall AB
(org.nr 556036-2138)
117 56 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Stockholm Jobbnummer
7238296