At Hitachi Energy our purpose is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We bring power to our homes, schools, hospitals and factories. Join us and work with fantastic people, while learning and developing yourself on projects that have a real impact to our communities and society. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and be part of a global team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Great Innovation
We are doing something unique in the power industry - our technology enables greater amounts of power to reach customers with minimal environmental impact. As pioneers and market leaders in the field we deliver groundbreaking technology to customers all over the world!
A Senior business Controller acts as a business partner to the local-cluster execution team leads to optimize financial performance within the assigned reporting Unit(s) within a Country or in a cluster of Countries. Supports effective business decisions by monitoring, analyzing, and interpreting financial data to evaluate alternatives, recommend and support implementation of the most appropriate solutions.
We are expanding our team and are looking for you who want to be part of the journey to enable grids for the future! We have a friendly, diverse, and multidisciplinary environment.
Your responsibilities
Contributes as key partner to the local and cluster execution team leads in determining and developing the execution model in alignment to the OU strategy.
Responsible for the financials of the units. Ensures transparency in financial reporting and disclosures within the area of responsibility.
Monitors the financial performance of the Local Unit(s), provides insight and analysis to support operational decision making.
Supervises adherence to Internal Controls to secure correctness of financial reporting (ABACUS) following the applicable Company / BU / Hub and Country standards, regulations, and guidelines.
Translates financial position into realistic forecasts and establishes actions and measurable targets to enhance financial return
Manages and closely monitors the cash flow and takes action to improve Net Working Capital.
Supports the tender risk management process related to the scope assigned to the Local Unit(s
Supports Project Managers/Project controllers in all financial and commercial matters and actively drive the performance of the projects supplied by the Local
Participates in opportunity/risk identification, monitors that all required mitigation actions are timely implemented.
Facilitates best practice sharing in consistency with controlling practices within the OU, Hub and Country/
Supports the development, staffing and direction of the Local-Cluster Controlling Organization in collaboration with HR Business Partners and the OU leadership team.
Your background
Holding a Bachelor or Master Degree in Finance MBA is an advantage
You have minimum 5 years business controlling experience in a leadership position
Project controlling and Power and/or T&D industries experience is a merit
Good knowledge and experienced in SAP
You are customer and business oriented
Strong commercial and communication skills are vital
Previous experience in leading teams
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply before 2023-05-12. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting manager Angad Pal, angad.pal@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer; Bo Almgren, +46 107-38 14 17; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 107-38 51 42; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12. Any other questions can be directed Talent Acquisition Partner Renee Lundgren, renee.lundgren@hitachienergy.com
.
Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We serve customers in the utility, industry and infrastructure sectors with innovative solutions and services across the value chain. Together with customers and partners, we pioneer technologies and enable the digital transformation required to accelerate the energy transition towards a carbon-neutral future. We are advancing the world's energy system to become more sustainable, flexible and secure whilst balancing social, environmental and economic value. Hitachi Energy has a proven track record and unparalleled installed base in more than 140 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ around 40,000 people in 90 countries and generate business volumes of approximately $10 billion USD. www.hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
