Senior Business Analyst (766114)
Ericsson AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Stockholm
2025-04-25
Join our Team
About this opportunity:
We are looking for Senior Business Analysts to join our Global Journey Transformation unit, where we are working to accelerate Ericsson's digital transformation. This is a highly visible role, as this is an executive-level priority in writing the next chapter for Ericsson.
As a Senior Business Analyst, you will:
Play a critical and high-profile role in driving operational transformation across Ericsson, delivering an extraordinary experience to our end users and customers. You'll be supporting the team to build new products and solutions that strive to transform how Ericsson operates as a company.
Work with an outstandingly creative team in defining digital strategies, roadmap and execution plans to deliver business value that improves customer experience and operational efficiency.
Connect with senior business stakeholders and exhibit effective communication skills to translate complex business needs into technical requirements for product and development teams
Manage the adoption of new digital tools. You will not only get to craft but also implement solutions that will contribute toward positive operational change.
Develop business cases and build new metrics and OKRs to define the business impact of digital transformation initiatives.
Manage and drive your own activities. As part of a self-organizing team, you set the tone, build tasks and determine what needs to get done.
The skills you bring:
Selfless team player attitude, always putting the needs of the team first, with willingness to develop others
Demonstrated ability to take charge of project activities, even with limited knowledge or experience in the subject
Analytical by nature, feeling comfortable working with ambiguity
Proven track record of driving digital- and/or business transformation programs in a global context
3-5 years of meaningful professional experience, for instance, working as a management consultant, business developer or business analyst. Experience from strategy or operational excellence projects, agile ways of working and from working in the technology industry is advantageous
Minimum B.Sc., but more advanced degrees (M.Sc. or MBA) are an advantage.
What happens when you apply?
First round - assignment to be completed within a week
Second round - Recruiter screening to collect information, interests and salary requirements
Third round - Present assignment and case interview with the team
Fourth round - Hiring manager interview
Reference check
Why join Ericsson?
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity. The chance to use your skills and imagination to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build solutions never seen before to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next.
What happens once you apply?
Click Here to find all you need to know about what our typical hiring process looks like.
Encouraging a diverse and inclusive organization is core to our values at Ericsson, that's why we champion it in everything we do. We truly believe that by collaborating with people with different experiences we drive innovation, which is essential for our future growth. We encourage people from all backgrounds to apply and realize their full potential as part of our Ericsson team. Ericsson is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer. learn more.
Primary country and city: Sweden (SE) || Stockholm
