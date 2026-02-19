Senior Business Analyst
2026-02-19
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
We are looking for an experienced and detail-oriented Business Analyst to support an e-commerce transformation initiative. In this role, you will collaborate closely with an E-commerce Product Owner and cross-functional teams to create, structure, and continuously improve product documentation and supporting materials that enable delivery, alignment, and engagement.
You will help ensure that product knowledge is captured consistently across teams, with clear guidance on features, processes, and workflows.
Job DescriptionDevelop and maintain product documentation such as user guides, feature specifications, and process flows.
Collect input from cross-functional stakeholders (e.g., engineering, marketing, sales) to ensure materials are accurate and current.
Organize and maintain a centralized repository for product-related documentation and assets.
Research and apply best practices in product documentation and presentations to improve clarity and engagement.
Support workshop facilitation by preparing materials and synthesizing outcomes into actionable summaries.
RequirementsDegree in Business Administration, Information Systems, or a related field.
5+ years of experience as a Business Analyst, preferably within e-commerce or digital transformation.
Proficiency in project management and collaboration tools (Azure DevOps, Jira, Confluence).
Strong skills in Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint).
Familiarity with agile methodologies and experience working in cross-functional, agile teams.
Ability to document both technical and business processes with precision and clarity.
Strong analytical skills with a structured approach to problem solving.
Nice to haveExperience working in global organizations or with international teams.
Operational monitoring.
Experience coordinating team members.
Exposure to UX/UI principles and ability to translate technical requirements into user-friendly documentation.
Knowledge of e-commerce platforms, digital product development, or CRM systems.
Experience in stakeholder engagement.
Application
