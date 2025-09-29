Senior Business Analyst - Strategic Finance
2025-09-29
Etraveli Group is the globally leading company for tech solutions and fulfillment capabilities for online sales of flights. We are here to solve complexity, by connecting millions of flights and travelers across the globe, from search and selection to trip and beyond. We hold consumer online travel agency brands like Mytrip, GoToGate & Flight Network and serve Booking.com with flights. Etraveli Group has also established strategic partnerships with companies like Skyscanner, Google Flights, TUI, etc.
Every day we strive to make the world smaller for our customers and bigger for our people. Our diverse team of more than 3000 passionate professionals is what makes us the industry's tech wonder and the best in the world at what we do. Our major offices are in Sweden (HQ), Canada, Greece, India and Poland.
The role
The Commercial Finance and Strategy team at Etraveli Group is a newly established team within Finance that is expected to play a crucial role in supporting the company's growth by delivering key tasks such as project management, maintaining commercial and investor relations with external partners as well as supporting the business with business case evaluations and credit reviews. The Senior Business Analyst will work closely with senior leaders, guide stakeholders, and contribute to continuous improvement, with a focus on maximizing business value while ensuring quality execution in everything we deliver. Strong communication and adaptability to change are essential qualities for this role.
Example of tasks and responsibilities that could be part of the roles assignment:
Strategic Planning: Collaborate with various departments to align financial forecasts with business strategies, ensuring that the company's long term financial goals are achievable and realistic.
Performance Monitoring: Monitor and report on financial performance, identifying risks and opportunities. Provide regular updates and recommendations to senior leadership.
Process Improvement: Identify areas for process improvement in Finance and work with the team to implement more efficient procedures.
Project management from Finance in key strategic projects.
Commercial input and analysis: Produce and analyse Business cases for new products and investments to ensure long term commercial value for the group.
Credit assessment performed both on the Group and performed by the Group on our new and existing partners.
Ensure data quality in relevant systems and sources.
Undertake analysis, investigations and negotiations of costs to positively contribute to higher margins and cost consciousness throughout the Group.
Stakeholder management of external and internal partners.
M&A and Financial integration support.
Requirements
Our journey will lead to something new and exciting - we will test, fail and learn - all at a fast pace. We believe you are flexible, pragmatic and able to work in an environment that is not yet formalized. We believe that you have the ability to support the business with a clear customer focus in mind and the ability to challenge and act independently, take your own initiatives and lead the way - always striving to find the best way forward and with a strategic mindset. You are structured, analytical, and enjoy working with other people.
You understand and embrace agile ways of working and incorporate them into our daily work. You are a true team player and believe in a culture of collaboration, transparency, and trust.
Furthermore, we believe you have:
Business, Finance or Engineering/Numerical degree
Minimum 5 years of various financial roles.
Solid analytical skills and experience in analyzing and managing large amounts of data.
Project management experience.
Ability to adapt quickly and experience in undertaking projects with different kinds of stakeholders in different parts of the Group.
Have a genuine curiosity and interest in technology as well as numbers.
Experience in credit reviews and processes.
M&A experience is meritable.
Excellent communication skills, with the ability to present complex data in a clear and concise manner.
Ability to work independently, manage multiple tasks, and meet tight deadlines in a fast-paced environment.
Collaborative mindset with a strong ability to partner with cross-functional teams.
Very good command of the English language.
Home office is either the Uppsala office or the Stockholm office.
Benefits
Working at Etraveli Group means working at a fast-growing company with high ambitions in becoming the number one Online travel agency worldwide. The culture at the company embraces complexity and we like to keep the entrepreneurial spirit even as we grow into being a larger company. You will have awesome colleagues with whom you will have fun solving complex problems in a fast-moving business.
We also offer:
A flexible working environment. We work on a hybrid-model where you can choose to work two days from home and you will have two weeks per year that you can choose to work from a remote location
Central office location in both Uppsala and Stockholm - We are located on Dragarbrunnsgatan in Uppsala and at Regeringsgatan in Uppsala, a stone's throw from public transport and lunch restaurants.
Healthcare allowance - Each employee receives a maximum allowable amount each year according to the Swedish Tax Agency to spend on health-promoting activities such as a gym card, massage etc.
Pension and health insurance - Through partners we offer a comprehensive pension and health insurance so that you can get help quickly in case of an accident
As part of this recruitment process, we will be conducting background checks. You will be able to read more information and give your consent to this process in the application form.
At Etraveli Group we value diversity; we pride ourselves on being a company represented by people of all different backgrounds. During hiring, we are committed to ensure equality and promote diversity in the workplace at every selection stage. As such, we provide the same opportunities for all candidates regardless of race, religion or belief, gender, nationality, ethnicity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, or any other characteristic protected under any anti-discrimination law or regulation.
