Senior BackEnd Engineer, CRM Integrations
Wolt Development Sverige AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-07-21
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Wolt Development Sverige AB i Stockholm
About Merchant Group:
Merchant group comprises Merchant Core, Growth, Operations Management, New Business sub-groups containing 25+ teams . These are cross-functional teams built with different skill sets, and we expect product engineers to collaborate with Data, Design and Product, ensuring we're fulfilling our Merchants' needs.
Merchant products make Wolt an integral part of our Merchants' daily lives. We build tools and automation that are useful, efficient, reliable, and delightful to use. Our products are built around self-service, which helps us keep trust at the core of our partner relationships. If that's something that gets you excited, don't hesitate to drop in your application.
All in all, you'd be part of a team that improves the Wolt experience by helping our merchants serve more customers faster while enabling them to focus on things that are the most important. If that's something that gets you excited, don't hesitate to drop in your application.
In Merchant Business Systems & Compliance team, You will own the transformation of the merchant journey by building an integrated, scalable, and state-of-the-art CRM platform to empower frontline teams and enhance operational efficiency by establishing industry best practices automations and ensuring scalability and reliability of the system.
Cool stuff about our teams:
Ownership: Observability and ownership from Kubernetes upwards are very much what we live and breathe. We handle the whole development process (business logic, testing, database & data streaming, CI/CD, analytics, cloud) ourselves in an autonomous manner. Don't worry, we're not alone: We have support from central teams when we need help.
Technology: We use modern tools and technologies. Current stack in use: Kotlin (Spring Boot, Ktor), Python (Flask & FastAPI), TypeScript, React, MongoDB, PostgreSQL, Kafka, GitHub Actions, Jenkins, AWS, Docker and Kubernetes.
Autonomy: We make the decisions as a team and group of teams! We are free to choose the technology stack and tools and make architectural decisions together. No top-down decisions!
Growth: There is a lot of room for learning, teaching and growing together. We will support you with the tools and materials you need.
Creativity: We're building lots of new stuff with minimal technical debt, so you can focus on developing new features.
Flexibility: You can choose whether you want to work from home, from the office or hybrid. It's up to you and we don't monitor people. We have a dedicated relocation partner to help you move to Finland. If you are currently living in Estonia or Sweden there is no need for you to relocate should you want to work from home but we will help you if you do want to move.
Diversity: We have different people with different backgrounds. Cultivating diversity and maintaining different opinions is the key to our success.
Impact: Want to see the impact of your work? We provide our merchants with innovative tools and systems to become more and more efficient and successful, and with that our customers would also get a better experience when ordering with Wolt. We simply make it win-win for everyone!
This role will be based in Finland or Sweden
Our humble expectations
Experience
If you ...
Are a self-driven and experienced backend developer with at least 5 years of experience building high-quality software, familiar with modern technologies and cloud platforms.
Are familiar with Kotlin - that is a bonus, though not a requirement. We welcome candidates from all technical backgrounds, as we value skills and expertise over specific tech stacks.
Our primary backend stack is Kotlin, running as microservices on Kubernetes managed by AWS. Other stacks include Python, React, and TypeScript.
Have experience with testing processes and strive to build in quality to all areas of app development, from the user interface to the architecture and codebase.
Thrive in a collaborative environment that spans across teams and countries, and you have the autonomy, ownership, and communication skills to drive projects-whether working independently or with a team.
Enjoy a hybrid working environment
Next steps
Culture
If you ...
Are Passionate about building systems that can scale to global demand.
Take pride in delivering high-quality products and are obsessed with product growth.
Care about consumer pain points and don't hesitate to roll up your sleeves and get to the very bottom of issues in the name of the customer experience.
Own your mistakes, and believe in the power of continuous improvement-1% better every day.
Learn quickly and take fulfillment in sharing your learnings with others.
Own your mistakes, and believe in the power of continuous improvement-1% better every day.
Learn quickly and take fulfilment in sharing your learnings with others.
Then this role is for you!
Our Commitment to Diversity and Inclusion
We're committed to growing and empowering a more inclusive community within our company, industry, and cities. That's why we hire and cultivate diverse teams of people from all backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives. We believe that true innovation happens when everyone has room at the table and the tools, resources, and opportunity to excel. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Wolt Development Sverige AB
(org.nr 559389-2309) Jobbnummer
9433116