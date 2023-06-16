Senior Backend Engineer
2023-06-16
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
Stockholm
Main technologies
• Net Core and Golang
CosmosDB, SQL
Azure functions, Azure Container Apps, Azure Kubernetes Services, Azure Event Grid
Azure Monitor, Grafana stack
Azure DevOps, Github, Bicep, Terraform
Qualifications & Skills
• 5 years of experience as a back-end or fullstack developer. We write our services using .NET Core or Golang, and you should be fluent in at least one of these languages.
Hands-on experience with deploying containerized applications at scale, using technologies like Kubernetes, OpenShift or Docker Swarm.
Experience in building and running a SaaS product at scale, including CI/CD, monitoring, operating, securing and performance tuning on one of the major cloud vendors.
Excellent knowledge of managed services available on Microsoft Azure and experience taking ownership of a problem space.
Excellent interpersonal and written skills in English, and comfortable participating in Design Review discussions as a senior team member.
