Senior Backend Developer with Cloud and Devops
2022-12-21
Description: The task will mainly consist of.
Designing, developing, testing and Optimization of Service Fulfillment systems
In cloud infrastructure: Automation, configuration and monitoring
In CI/CD: As a part of the team, develop and maintain automatic construction, testing and deploying.
What are we looking for?
Deep knowledge and experience in one or more of the following areas:
Development
Spring Boot, Java (for legacy application Java EE and Wildfly)
REST, SOAP based web services and micro services
Cloud platforms(Devops)is an advantage
Experience in Spring Framework , Microservices, Hibernates
Automation of processes and scripting
We can offer you
Learning and development focused environment with emphasis on knowledge sharing and training
Attractive salary, pension and insurance plans
30 days annual leave, Wellness Plan, and many other benefits
Generous parental leave for both men and women
Placeringsort: Göteborg or Stockholm OR Jönköping
Fluency in English is sufficient for this positions
For any questions please contact Kiran bagadiya on 0762894065 and email: kiran@leowareit.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-20
