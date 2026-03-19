Senior Backend Developer
Cyberway AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2026-03-19
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About Cyberway
At Cyberway, we believe that technology can make everyday life simpler, smarter, and more sustainable - for businesses, organizations, and people. That's why we create solutions that truly make a difference. We combine deep technical expertise with strategic insight, always aiming to transform complex digital challenges into clear, scalable, and future-proof results.
We believe in more than just code - we believe in people. It's the passion, skills, and collaboration of individuals that drive real change. Whether it's system development, data analysis, UI/UX, infrastructure, or delivery models such as nearshore and team as a service, we build success through experience, innovation, and action - with the right people at the core.
The Role
We are now looking for an engineer who wants to join our journey. With us, you'll have the opportunity to work with modern technologies, exciting clients, and projects that make a real impact. The role is diverse - sometimes you'll work independently, sometimes in teams, always in close dialogue with both customers and colleagues.
We believe you have a background that makes you confident in your skills, while also being curious to develop new ones. Most importantly, you want to contribute to building the Cyberway culture together with us.
What We're Looking For
5+ years of experience in backend development with .NET and/or Node.js
Cloud experience (Azure, AWS, or GCP)
RESTful API development
Agile mindset
Excellent communication skills in English and/or Swedish
What We Offer
Exciting and challenging assignments where you make a real difference
A work environment built on transparency, trust, and openness
Flexibility to work as a subcontractor or as an employee - we support you in building the career path that suits you best
The opportunity to influence both your own development and Cyberway's future
A culture where innovation, people, and action go hand in hand
Location
For this role, we are looking for someone based in Skåne, as many of our clients and projects are located in the region. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: jobb@cyberway.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Senior Backend Developer". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Cyberway AB
(org.nr 559477-7608) Jobbnummer
9807486