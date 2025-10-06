Senior Backend Developer
2025-10-06
We're looking for a senior Backend Developer for an exciting assignment (5+ years experience) Node.js | JavaScript | TypeScript | GCP Are you passionate about building modern, scalable backend solutions? Join us and work on exciting projects that will challenge, inspire, and help you grow! Must-haves: Strong skills in JavaScript & TypeScript Solid experience with Node.js Hands-on cloud experience (GCP) Agile mindset Excellent communication skills Comfortable working independently as well as in a team Nice to have: Experience with GitHub Actions (CI/CD) Knowledge of IaC (Infrastructure as Code) What we offer: Inspiring projects that fuel your passion Full transparency and open communication The stability of employment with the freedom to grow your own career path - we'll support you all the way We're looking for someone based in Skåne, as many of our clients and projects are in the region. Ersättning
