Senior Backend Developer
2025-07-04
Who we are?
We Dibbers are passionate travel enthusiasts who want to make travel planning as easy as possible - a few clicks and you are ready to go! We have built a Swedish cutting-edge online platform to streamline and digitalize the travel experience for companies, individual travelers and wanderlust groups. We are an innovative team who moves the limits and who loves to celebrate success!
We are thrilled to announce an exciting opportunity for a talented Senior Backend Developer to join our team! Our passion for travel is what drives us, and we are looking for someone who shares that same enthusiasm. As our new Senior Backend Developer based in Stockholm, you will play a key role in architecting and developing our all-in-one platform. If you're ready to join us on our quest to create a state-of-the-art platform and help people explore the world, let's connect and discuss how you can make a difference.
What do we need?
You possess an exceptional knowledge of Java (Functional Java, Java Stream), Spring Boot, Microservices, CI/CD, PostgreSQL, and MySQL, with a preferred minimum of 5+ years of experience in these areas.
Accountable, reliable, and able to hit the ground running with an enthusiastic and motivated attitude.
Bonus points if you have experience with Maven, Mongo, AWS, event-driven architecture and developing Rest APIs.
You should have a good understanding of the full development lifecycle and the Agile Software Development Life Cycle, with exposure to Scrum projects.
Familiarity with Continuous Integration is a plus.
Proficiency in object-oriented programming and software engineering principles is essential.
Open-minded, analytical, and able to problem-solve creatively, in other words, a real-time player.
Fluency in English (oral and written) is a must, with knowledge of other languages being an advantage.
What you'll do:
Develop and maintain a high-quality code that adheres to coding standards, conventions and approved designs.
Investigate and evaluate new and emerging technologies to maximize development efficiency and productivity.
Co-architect the eco-system around the platform together with your teammates
Collaborate with product managers, quality assurance representatives, and other developers to accurately estimate system issue resolution or package implementation efforts.
Deploy and release new features and functionality in a timely manner.
Create technical design specifications, participate in design reviews, and provide input to design recommendations.
Conduct unit and integration testing of applications and troubleshoot and resolve any code-related issues or bugs.
Write comprehensive code comments and debug code to ensure the highest quality of code.
Ensure compliance with team or project processes and procedures.
What's awesome about working at DIB?
Be part of a rapidly growing company with the opportunity to influence the development of our platform;
Hybrid working policy.
A nice and social office in a great central location.
We prioritize your growth and development, offering training and education opportunities.
It is not our goal to box you in, on the contrary, it is to allow you to grow and self-improve through our performance management process. We have a well-organized career path, according to your professional ambition within our company. Så ansöker du
