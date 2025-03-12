Senior Backend Developer - Observability & Infrastructure
2025-03-12
Are observability and monitoring your areas of expertise? Are you ready to be part of a platform engineering team serving 900 developers with an internal developer platform that automates building, testing, and releasing AXIS OS, the Linux distribution that powers our products? Then this can be the perfect opportunity for you!
Location: HQ, Lund (on-site)
Who is your future team?
We are called R&D Tools and the team is divided into small, highly collaborative, and autonomous subteams. Our mission is to support the AXIS OS developers so that they can build, test, integrate, and release AXIS OS as smoothly as possible, and to make sure that everyone has visibility into the process. Every year, dozens of public releases are made to the 200+ products of different hardware generations and chip architectures, and we play an important role in making that possible. All of this is done with a mix of open source software, internally developed tools, and vendor licensed software. Everything runs in containers on Linux. We're active in several open source communities and we're encouraged to open source our code when possible.
The subteams own their backlogs and roadmaps and are responsible for the evolution within their area, including trying out new technologies. There are no über architects that need to approve your UML diagrams, but there are plenty of thoughtful colleagues that can give you feedback. We are great at what we do, and we have a drive to always improve and learn more. The products we work on are used by AXIS OS developers every day and we take pride in working closely with them to improve their quality of life.
Our culture is characterized by openness, trust, and collaboration. Work/life balance and hanging out with your teammates at common fikas, lunches, and other social activities are important to us and our success. Like the rest of Axis, we don't let ourselves get stuck in rigid processes, but we also realize that large organizations can't be entirely without processes either, and we try hard to draw the line in the right place.
What will you do as a senior engineer?
We need to strengthen the subteam working with observability and related infrastructure. This includes collection of various forms of telemetry, alerting, and asynchronous messaging. While we'd like you to be a nerd in those technology areas, many of our team members aren't, so it's important that you have an interest in and the ability to make things accessible and to act as an evangelist. In a way, you'll be working on the internal developer platform for the team that works on the internal developer platform for the AXIS OS developers.
Here are some tasks from the backlog that you might get to work on:
* Revamping our logging pipeline to introduce a fan-out via RabbitMQ so that we can easily ship logs to more than one destination.
* Using e.g. Apache Flink to join two streams of related logs.
* Figuring out what to do with our current Icinga 2-based alerting stack as teams start migrating to Datadog.
* Coaching teams in the transition to label-based timeseries metrics and introducing them to distributed tracing.
* Implementing a delivery pipeline for prebuilt components by modeling the real world with Eiffel events and writing services that emit or react to those events.
* Introducing multiple storage tiers for logs and selecting and deploying a tool for querying the cold tier.
Meet your future colleague Magnus and read his blog post about how to track software relationships with Eiffel: https://engineeringat.axis.com/software-relationships-eiffel/
Who are you?
At Axis we are really proud of our unique team spirit which that is a product of high levels of autonomy, freedom, and ambition, and is guided by our core values "act as one", "think big", and "always open". A lot of companies have such words on motivational posters but here they actually matter. Therefore, we expect you to be collaborative and have an open, mature, and generous attitude. Personal growth drives you, and you get energy from helping others grow by sharing your knowledge and feedback.
We value experience in the following tech areas:
* Designing, scaling and maintaining observability platforms.
* Using metrics for monitoring and improving system performance using tools like the Elastic stack, Grafana, Datadog, or similar.
* Designing, writing, and releasing code in languages like Go, Python, or Java.
* Setting up environments and automating all the things with e.g. Ansible, Terraform, Puppet, or Chef.
* Setting up Icinga, Nagios, Zabbix, AlertManager, or similar systems to monitor the health of services.
* Operating and writing applications for message brokers like RabbitMQ.
* Setting up continuous integration and continuous deployment pipelines.
* Writing tests for systems composed of multiple services.
* Using containers to deploy applications to standalone machines or Kubernetes.
Ready to Act?
