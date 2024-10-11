Senior Backend Developer - Java
Sinch Sweden AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2024-10-11
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sinch Sweden AB i Malmö
, Kalmar
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Sinch is a global leader in cloud communications, helping businesses connect with their customers on their mobile phones. We reach every phone on earth, with over 147 billion conversations every year. Our technology powers the world's leading communications platforms.
We are looking for Senior Backend Developer - Java to join the team in Malmö office.
In this exciting role, you'll help design, develop, validate, and deploy changes to our globally deployed SMS/MMS Rest API, which has been delivering top-notch service for over 10 years! Today we have an impressive roster of very large and very demanding clients that are expecting that all their requests will be accepted no matter the circumstances, and who will not accept any lost messages.
The team's ongoing challenge is exactly once message delivery under normal conditions and at least once during tough times-all while achieving very high messages rates, large volumes, low latencies, and outstanding availability.
This role requires commuting to Malmö office on a weekly basis.
Responsibilities
Be heavily involved in turning user stories into testable, maintainable and high-quality solutions. This is a hands-on code design and coding role.
Be a valued member of an autonomous, cross-functional team delivering our messaging experience to businesses around the world.
Promote and share knowledge for improvement of methodologies and best practices.
Close knitted collaboration with equally passionate team members having fun at work and feeling proud that you are a key part of creating world class solutions for customer engagement.
Requirements
Passion for coding is the most important ingredient for success. An ideal candidate would be someone that on top of Java has a Spring Boot backend experience and worked with message broker and cloud technologies.
We are a bunch of enthusiastic problem solvers who enjoy solving complex matters and we'd like you to join if you feel the same way. Teamwork and communication skills are essential.
In addition to that, we'd like to see:
5+ years of relevant experience working with modern Software Development.
Deep understanding and experience of server-side Java.
You are comfortable working in an international environment in English.
Bachelor's degree in computer science or related technical discipline.
Good to have:
Spring Boot
AWS
Kafka
Kubernetes
Redis
Embrace the challenge and join us! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sinch Sweden AB
(org.nr 556747-5495), https://sinch.com/
Lokgatan 8 (visa karta
)
211 20 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
8952919