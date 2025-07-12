Senior Backend
Rasulson Consulting AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2025-07-12
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Rasulson Consulting AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Ulricehamn
, Halmstad
, Jönköping
eller i hela Sverige
Several Senior Backend Developers are needed for a greenfield initiative within the Sourcing Domain, focused on building a brand-new product from scratch. This is a unique opportunity to contribute to a technically ambitious project where best practices and modern backend technologies are applied from the outset.
This role involves close collaboration within a skilled development team, with a focus on delivering robust, scalable, and well-tested backend solutions. Developers are expected to take ownership of their code, contribute to architectural discussions, and ensure long-term maintainability and performance.
Location
The position is based in Borås or Gothenburg, with an expected on-site presence of at least three days per week. More frequent presence is welcome and encouraged.
Ideal Profile
Candidates should have extensive experience in backend development, ideally within distributed or high-complexity systems. The ability to work independently, write clean code, and contribute to testing strategies is essential. A strong sense of ownership and a proactive, solution-oriented approach are highly valued.
Core Requirements
Several years of hands-on experience in backend development roles
Proven ability to deliver production-ready systems without close supervision
Strong communication skills in English, both written and spoken
Tech Stack & Competencies
Expertise is expected in the following technologies and concepts:
C# - Strong development skills and experience with modern .NET practices
• NET 6 and .NET 8+ - Familiar with the latest features and runtime improvements
Entity Framework Core - Confident in building and optimizing data access layers
xUnit / Moq - Skilled in writing automated tests with popular testing libraries
SQL Server - Experience with relational databases and query optimization
Test Containers - Understanding of test isolation in containerized environments
Deep knowledge of writing unit, component, and integration tests
Solid understanding of design principles and patterns for clean architecture
Nice to Have
Experience with Event Sourcing, especially using the EventFlow library
Familiarity with domain-driven design (DDD) or other architecture paradigms
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: yahyo.said@rasulson.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rasulson Consulting AB
(org.nr 559322-0733)
411 04 GÖTEBORG Kontakt
Yahyo Said yahyo.said@rasulson.com 0142-150 00 Jobbnummer
9426721