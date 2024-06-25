Senior Automation Operation Engineer
2024-06-25
Are you a Network/Automation Engineer with a special interest in automation and network solutions? Do you want to use your experience to make better things happen? My name is Robert Wanvik Halvorsen and I run the IP Network and Transport Automation team in Telia. We are now looking for a Senior Automation Operation Engineer to join and strengthen our team.
We are a team of professionals with both operational and development responsibilities. We share a common vision to improve and simplify processes and products through automation.
Evaluating commercial products, make or buy options, learning new technologies and putting them to the test is our normal approach to challenges we face.
Are you ready to make things happen?
As a Senior Automation Operation Engineer you will be a part of the Network Automation Team at Telia. This team maintains and develops a platform that enables network automation, including service activation and life cycle management, and participates in various projects to build new automation across Telia's footprint in the Nordics and Baltic countries.
In the position as Senior Automation Operation Engineer you will lead operational activities in the Nordics with a wide range of stakeholders. Together with your team and other internal units at Telia you will be responsible for harmonizing common solutions across Telia footprint and build a future-proof and scalable automation platform.
Main operational tasks:
Single point of contact for Nordic service delivery and network maintenance organizations,
Funnel requirements from Nordic stakeholders to the automation development team
Be part of 1st and 2nd line support for automation system for the Nordics countries
IT support system Application owner for automation IT systems
Is this you?
To be successful in this position we believe you have a mix of network engineering and IT knowledge, with significant experience within linux and python script and enterprise networking solutions. As a person you like experimenting and playing with new technologies, and enjoy communicating with people to capture their problems.
Your experience:
Hands-on knowledge of: Linux scripting, Python scripts, git
Knowledge of OSS domain and networking technologies used in large providers networks is a big plus.
Fluent in English, additionally a Nordic Language will be a plus
More than just a job!
No matter what job you are looking for with us, we give you the tools and support you need to manage your personal development. We want to help you develop both on a personal level and in your professional role. With us, you become part of a creative, motivating and welcoming company where everyone can be themselves, with equal opportunities to develop. We respect people and value diversity. In addition to an attractive and inclusive work environment, we offer flexibility and a wide range of different benefits.
Location: Oslo or Stockholm
Interested?
Don't hesitate to send in your application if you want to be part of our team! Selection takes place continuously.
If you want to know more about the job, you are welcome to contact Talent Partner Christine Wilén, christine.wilen@teliacompany.com
We look forward to receiving your application. In order to handle your personal data securely, we ask you to apply via our recruitment system. We are unable to accept applications via e-mail or other channels.
Background checks take place in our recruitment processes.
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Telia Company AB
(org.nr 556103-4249)
Stjärntorget 1
169 79 SOLNA Arbetsplats
Telia Company Jobbnummer
8769195