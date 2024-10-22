Senior Automation Engineer
2024-10-22
Northvolt has an exciting job offer for a Senior Automation Engineer to join our Skellefteå team.
In joining us you will play an important part from the very start in developing a new generation of large-scale European battery factories. Northvolt will play an important role in the transformation to a carbon-free society, and this is your opportunity to take part in leading those efforts and help drive us to success.
The Senior Automation Engineer is a part of the Industrial Automation Engineering team improving and maintaining the factory automation system. The role involves working intimately with the design team to design and implement a highly automated production process. The roles also involve working intimately with the Software Engineering Team, responsible for the higher-level system such as MES, ERP and PLM. The production environment has very high demands on cleanness, up-time to reach the set quality level, production efficiency and traceability. It will require a combination of proven technologies and design of new innovative solutions.
Key responsibilities
Develop, maintain and implement the automation system in the factory.
Commissioning of new equipment
Fault finding as part of the maintenance procedure
Work together with the Industrial Automation System Design team to test and verify upgrades and test applications.
Identify and interact with key automation solution suppliers
Be part of the team that will give our operations team the tools to run the most advanced and efficient production factory in the world.
Author and review Engineering Design Documentation (Requirement specifications, Functional design, Logic diagrams, Test Cases, Test Records)
Implement, test and commission systems in the aforementioned technologies
Participate in R&D activities for piloting of new technologies and their suitability to production environments
Participate in education and knowledge transfer workshops
Cost estimations for projects and change requests. Provide input for quoting and planning works
Code review and test of other's work as well as improving and defining code review practices
Participate in and contribute towards design forums and improvement meetings for technical improvement and optimization of software processes
Able to define automation & process design concepts, philosophies & standards e.g. safety
Able to approve documents in case of deviation
Able to manage & onboard multiple suppliers and other cross functional teams
Able to manage multiple projects from design to SAT
Requirements
Degree in Electronic/Computer Engineering, Information Systems, Computing, Software Engineering or similar.
6+ years experience within Industrial Automation in process-driven industries such as: Mining, Paper Mill, Semiconductors, Fine Chemicals, Pharma, Food etc.
Experience with sensors and instrumentation
Experience with PLC/SCADA, especially Siemens, Beckhoff, and ABB 800xA.
Experience in OPC connectivity and MES interfaces
Experience in writing technical documentation (Requirement specifications, Functional design, UML, Test Cases, Test Records)
Specific skills
Highly organized and result-driven
Proactive and goes beyond expectations
Passionate about solving complex problems with technology in a simple yet innovative way
Track-record of successful implementation of advanced automation systems in relevant industries
Development of control system architecture
Design, implement and testing of PLC code delivering desired system functionality
Personal success factors
Good experience working with servo drives and motion technology
Must have worked in multi-cultural environment
Excellent English written and oral skills, Swedish is a plus
Have experience in a wide variety of automation systems
Subject matter expert in a specific field
Able to support multiple areas in battery manufacturing with minimal supervision
Apply with CV in English or your complete LinkedIn profile.
Full time employment, fixed salary.
