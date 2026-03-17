Senior Assurance Analyst
Volvo Business Services AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-03-17
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The Global Headquarters for Volvo Financial Services is seeking a Senior Assurance Analyst.
What you will do
As a Senior Assurance Analyst, you will deliver strategic guidance and expertise in managing assurance and advisory activities across new business, credit and risk management, operations, collections, asset management, and remarketing domains. This encompasses overseeing market expansions, system upgrades, product/service launches, business continuity strategies, and training initiatives. Your role is crucial in enhancing value, mitigating risks, and optimizing VFS's global operational performance.
Your starting point will be to, together with your colleagues at VFS and in the broad cross-functional network at the Volvo Group, take responsibilities in the following areas:
• Provide assurance to management regarding the effectiveness of end-to-end operational processes controls by applying digital tools in alignment with VFS Internal Control Framework and adherence to Volvo Group policies/standards.
• Conduct remote and on-site targeted reviews in selected markets around new business, credit and risk management, operations, collection, asset management and remarketing activities to assess the accuracy and effectiveness
• Identify and assess control gaps/deficiencies within the organization using automated tools and promptly report findings to VFS Business Risk Assurance & Advisory and line/regional/global management.
• Work with various stakeholders in VFS around the globe to provide advice to senior leaders and markets in connection to readiness of new products, new systems, or new market entries.
• Develop digital tools to continuously review and improve operational processes.
• Conduct follow-up reviews to verify that control gaps and process improvements identified by VFS Business Risk Assurance & Advisory, internal/external auditors, and other sources have been addressed and are operating effectively.
• Perform thorough root cause analysis and provide detailed recommendations to management on the most effective remediation strategies.
• Manage and maintain the deficiency database globally, utilizing digital platforms to ensure visibility of control gaps to stakeholders and facilitate timely resolution.
Your future team
You will report directly to the Director Business Risk Assurance & Advisory. In VFS, we demonstrate a clear vision to continue Transforming Together, a global mindset and a proven track record of successfully developing people, teams, culture, and leadership.
In many of our markets, VFS has won the Great Place to Work award, where Great Work is done. By interacting with each other as an on-site business, we build relationships, which allow us to work together more efficiently and form stronger bonds with our colleagues and customers. This position is located in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Who are you?
Do you dream big? We do too, and we are excited to grow together. In this role, we believe it is the right mindset that will make a difference at VFS. If you, besides your genuine interest in working with people in Transforming Together, also have a positive, service-oriented, and collaborative mindset, and take a proactive approach to handling all responsibilities, idea generation, and recommendations for productivity and efficiency - then we would welcome you to apply for this role.
We believe the successful candidate is a meticulous financial services professional with a passion for accuracy and compliance and a sound understanding and expertise in end-to-end operational processes of asset-based financing industry. The successful candidate demonstrates good verbal and interpersonal communication skills as well as ability handling confidential information and working with a high level of integrity and ethics. You have also proven attention to details, with a high learning agility.
Qualifications likely required to be successful in this role include:
• University degree in Business Administration, Economics, Finance, Accounting, or another relevant field
• A minimum of 5 years of working experience in financial services industry
• Experience of one or more of the following areas of equipment finance and leasing industry: credit risk management, operations, collections, or asset management.
• Effective communication abilities to convey complex matters clearly and concisely to stakeholders, both orally and in writing
• Excellence in reading, writing, and speaking English; additional languages a plus.
• Expert level experience working with Microsoft Office.
• Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
• Excellent attention to details and accuracy.
• Business and digital mindset.
Ready for the next move?
If you want to make a real impact in your career, Volvo Financial Services is where you want to be. We look forward to meeting you. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "29936-44043443". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Khosro Panah +46 739029269 Jobbnummer
9803590