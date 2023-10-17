Senior Associate Product Manager
As a Senior Associate Product Management, you will build and oversees digital product delivery for various clients. This role will heavily collaborate with leadership of digital product to understand, communicate, and implement user-centric experiences in partnership with various disciplines including the experience, data and analytics, marketing, and technology in order to achieve product and business goals. This role will may also manage a team to ensure roadmaps are developed and delivered for clients.
Your Impact:
• Set strategy for a digital product and communicate that strategy to teams and other partners
• Align product strategy to other organizational goals
• Turn strategy into executable product roadmaps
• Build understanding of digital product's value to core users
• Identify core user journeys with product
• Incorporate domain roadmaps-Experience, Analytics, etc. -into product roadmap
• Gather and build insight from various inputs, including quantitative data, qualitative data, user testing programs, market research, etc., to ensure product roadmap is data driven
• Use data to develop hypothesis and business cases
• Be accountable for digital products performance against goals and KPIs
• Manage stakeholder's intake request expectations and lead partners through intake process
• Lead decisions involving product team ownership, structure and cost
• Collaborate with product owners to incorporate knowledge and data into the feedback loop and allow for influence of the roadmap
• Work with portfolio and technology teams to ensure roadmaps are prioritized and delivered according to plan *
Escalate roadmap impacts and issues to leadership and present
Your Skills & Experience:
• Track of record of building or owning large digital products or properties, show you have shipped digital product(5+ years)
• Demonstrated portfolio of user-centric digital experiences with proven, positive impacts to engagement and KPIs (5+ years)
• Experience working with multi-disciplinary teams comprising product managers, project managers/scrum masters, UI/UX, marketers and engineering
• Strong ability to absorb and make sense of large amounts of data to direct decision making
• Ability to turn complicated inputs into a clear, communicable vision
