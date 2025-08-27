Senior Asset Developer - French speaking
Flower Infrastructure Technologies AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2025-08-27
What We Do Flower is Flexible Power. We are a next-gen energy company leveraging AI and machine learning to make renewable energy stable and always available - even when the sun isn't shining and the wind isn't blowing.
Through smart optimization and trading of energy assets like wind and solar farms, battery systems, and EV chargers, we make renewable energy reliable and predictable, leading the charge towards the energy system of tomorrow.
Who We Are Tech company at heart - purpose in our DNA. Flower consists of a diverse group of innovative individuals with a strong desire to improve the state of the world.
At Flower, we believe trust, collaboration and diversity are essential to not only create an inclusive work environment, but also drive career growth. By embracing varying perspectives, we allow creativity and progress to flourish.
To accelerate towards our goal of becoming the pioneering force powering the energy system of tomorrow, we are now looking for a passionate and skilled Senior Asset Developer - French speaking!
About The Role: As a Senior Asset Developer at Flower, you will lead the development of large- scale battery systems and other types of flexible assets. You will be responsible for projects throughout the entire value chain, from lead generation until Ready to Build, while working closely with the EPC team building batteries throughout the Nordics and Europe.
What You'll Do:
Lead the development of projects in all stages, from Lead generation to Ready to Build, ensuring project success through efficient timeline, budget, and resource management.
Conduct technical assessments, secure grid connections, and oversee permitting processes in collaboration with Flower's internal technical teams and external stakeholders.
Negotiate with landowners, grid operators, and other stakeholders to optimize project timelines and resources.
Build and maintain strong relationships with external stakeholders, including landowners, industries, grid operators, authorities, municipalities, and local communities. Navigate complex regulatory landscapes to speed up processes and drive project success.
Manage the preparation and submission of necessary permits and approvals, ensuring all projects comply with local, regional, and national regulations.
Ensure that your projects are financially solid and that they align with company requirements.
Identify and address potential risks through proactive planning and problem-solving, ensuring the smooth progression of projects.
Represent the company at industry events, public meetings, and regulatory hearings, strengthening Flower's presence in the renewable energy sector.
Collaborate closely with internal teams to ensure seamless integration of technical expertise and strategic alignment.
Who You Are:
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Engineering, Renewable Energy, or a related field.
Strong experience in project development within the renewable energy sector.
Proven track record of successfully developing and delivering large-scale projects.
Strong technical background and expertise in the energy sector.
In-depth knowledge of the French/Belgium energy market and regulatory environment.
Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills.
Experience with municipalities and the public sector, and with grid connection processes is highly valued
Native French speaking and proficiency in English
Location Our beautiful office is located in the heart of Södermalm just a short walk from Slussen subway station. We encourage in-office collaboration but support a hybrid work model.
Apply Our corporate language is English, as we have over 20 nationalities in the office. We therefore appreciate it if you could submit your CV in English. Throughout the recruitment process you will meet with the People & Talent Partner, Head of BeNeFrance, VP of Asset Development and our CEO.
We look forward to hearing from you!
