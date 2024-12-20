Senior Android Developer
2024-12-20
We are a consultancy agency with a strong cohesion and where innovative ideas are shared, appreciated and encouraged. Paired with carefully selected assignments and a possibility for everyone to impact the company, we attract both the best people and the most interesting assignments.
Are you passionate about creating the best mobile app? Are you constantly updated on what's included in the latest releases at Google or Apple?
Do you want to take the driver's seat for your own development and start building your brand? Then Strategic 9 is the right place for you. With us, passion for technology meets modern development methods where we all have a common goal - to constantly deliver world-class digital solutions to our customers!
We are looking for people who want to develop and build an exciting career with us, so give us opportunities to build your brand as well.
Required Skills: Android, Kotlin, Java, Git, Fastlane, Swift, Scrum, Agile, Jira.
Minimum 8 years of experience.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-15
E-post: emelie.wilander@strategic9.se Omfattning
