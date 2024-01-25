Senior Analytical Engineer, Quality Control
Anocca is a dynamic platform-based biotechnology company, based in modern labs in the Biovation Science Park in Södertälje. We are leading the way to a new generation of cancer therapies that harness the power of the immune system. We are a young group of more than 100 people from over 30 countries, and we are growing rapidly.
At Anocca we have developed a proprietary, innovative biological platform for high-throughput, systematic interrogation of the human immune system with high precision, which is first aimed at enabling treatment of cancers. With a range of novel capabilities, Anocca is continuing to deploy our proprietary technologies into new areas of research, while also focusing on bringing our first T-cell therapies for cancer to clinical trials using our own manufacturing capabilities.
Job description:
We are looking for a senior analytical engineer with experience in Quality Control to join the team. You will be involved in the setup and validation of a number of QC methods for the analysis and release of ATMP products, to be used in clinical trials. The role is suited to experienced and motivated professionals with a drive to lead and execute by action. Experience of ATMP analysis including flow cytometry, potency assays, ddPCR, sterility and endotoxin tests would be a significant asset.
You should have high-quality relevant experience, excellent English communication skills, knowledge of aseptic manufacturing techniques, and be securely anchored in GMP regulations. You must be capable of working as part of a team but should also demonstrate initiative to drive projects forward.
What we are looking for:
• Quality control experience in the cell therapy or ATMP space.
• Significant and relevant experience in instrument and method validation
• Good grasp of the underlying biology, preferably experience in microbiology
• Fluent written and spoken English. Ersättning
