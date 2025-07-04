Senior Analyst - Purchase to Pay
2025-07-04
Bring more to life.
Are you ready to accelerate your potential and make a real difference within life sciences, diagnostics and biotechnology?
At Cytiva, one of Danaher's 15+ operating companies, our work saves lives-and we're all united by a shared commitment to innovate for tangible impact.
You'll thrive in a culture of belonging where you and your unique viewpoint matter. And by harnessing Danaher's system of continuous improvement, you help turn ideas into impact - innovating at the speed of life.
Working at Cytiva means being at the forefront of providing new solutions to transform human health. Our incredible customers undertake life-saving activities ranging from fundamental biological research to developing innovative vaccines, new medicines, and cell and gene therapies.
At Cytiva you will be able to continuously improve yourself and us - working on challenges that truly matter with people that care for each other, our customers, and their patients. Take your next step to an altogether life-changing career.
Learn about the Danaher Business System which makes everything possible.
We are currently looking for a Senior Analyst - Purchase to Pay (P2P), who will be responsible for ensuring invoices are processed and paid on time, and internal and external queries are handled in a proficient and timely manner. They will be instrumental in supporting the team in delivering Accounts Payable services accurately, efficiently and in accordance with the company's policies, guidelines, and operating procedures. It is an exciting opportunity to learn DBS tools to support the Global P2P process.
This position is part of the Global Accounts Payable team of 4, located in Uppsala (the rest of the team is located in Budapest, reporting to The Supervisor - Purchase to Pay (P2P). At Cytiva, our vision is to advance future therapeutics from discovery to delivery.
In this role, you will have the opportunity to:
Handle day-to-day queries management activities in ServiceNow platform and apply creative thinking in investigating issues / escalations / queries and solving aged items
Manage issue escalations by working closely with internal stakeholders and vendors globally
Receive, validate and process invoices via Basware while ensuring Service Level Agreement's (SLA) are met
Managing incoming mail related to the P2P process and keeping late payments fees to the minimum by effectively managing the Inkasso process
Participate and support new process implementations / preparation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOP)
The essential requirements of the job include:
At least Bachelor's degree or Professional Qualification of any field, preferably in Accounting or Finance
At least 3 years of working experience in P2P within Shared Services environment
Hands on experience in ERP (SAP or/and Oracle)
Ability to communicate in English and Swedish both spoken and written, and proficiency in any one of these languages is advantageous - French, Portuguese
Excellent attention to detail and sound judgment, self-starter, quick learner and team player with ability to drive initiatives and change, able to thrive in a fast-paced, dynamic environment with shifting priorities
It would be a plus if you also possess previous experience in:
AP automation system: Basware; CRM system: Salesforce, supplier management platform: HICX
Handling internal and external audit requests
This role is subject to a background check as part of the hiring process.
