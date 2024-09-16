Senior AI/ML Architect
2024-09-16
Techster Solutions befinner i dagsläget sig i en spännande tillväxtfas och söker nu fler kollegor, inledningsvis dig med minst 10+ års erfarenhet och som kan stärka teamet.
Du kan förvänta dig en omväxlande miljö, dagarna kan se väldigt olika ut - men en sak är säkert, här får du använda dina kompetenser och sätter själv gränsen för hur mycket du vill utvecklas. Som ett kunskapsbolag är det viktigt för oss att våra specialister delar med sig av sin kompetens och får kollegorna att växa.
Role description:
The primary objective of this assignment is to optimize the AI/ML ecosystem for our client (technology development and digital product development) and establish a robust governance structure.
The role will be responsible for assessing the current AI/ML infrastructure, proposing a strategic plan for enhancement, identifying suitable suppliers for AI/ML operations platforms, and developing requirement specifications for platform procurement.
Second objective is to design a governance framework that aligns with legal requirements and industry best practices in the AI domain.
The role will have an ongoing responsibility in overseeing the successful execution and continuous improvement of the AI/ML environment and governance structure.
Your responsibilities and day to day tasks:
AI/ML Architecture Overview:
Perform an assessment of Technology Development existing AI/ML architecture, including data pipelines, algorithms, and models and their scalability.
Identify areas of improvement, optimization, and potential risks in the current AI/ML systems.
Provide recommendations for enhancement.
Strategic Roadmap Development:
Propose a roadmap to advance TD AI/ML capabilities, outlining short-term and long-term goals.
Define milestones, timelines, and resource requirements for the proposed roadmap.
AI/ML Operations Platform Review:
Evaluate potential suppliers for AI/ML operations platforms, considering factors such as functionality, scalability, compatibility, and cost.
Compare and rank suppliers based on their ability to meet the TD specific needs and requirements.
Prepare a summary report of the supplier analysis, including the top contenders and recommendations for moving forward.
Requirement Specifications:
Develop a detailed requirement specification document to streamline the procurement process for an AI/ML operations platform.
Include essential features, technical specifications, and other criteria crucial to the company's successful implementation and utilization of the platform.
Ensure the requirement specifications align with the strategic roadmap and adhere to industry best practices.
Governance Structure Development:
Design a governance structure to comply with the AI Act and other legal requirements in the AI domain.
Establish guidelines and procedures for AI ethics, data privacy, model transparency, and risk management.
Provide recommendations for internal training, communication, and monitoring to ensure adherence to the governance structure.
Long-term Ownership and Management:
Act as the primary point of contact for ongoing AI/ML strategy, platform management, and governance-related matters.
Collaborate with internal teams and external partners to ensure alignment with the SKF overall strategic objectives and industry trends.
Be of assistance to internal teams that wants to evaluate potential use of AI/ML solutions.
They offer...
• Possibility to impact how AI & ML is run and governed with in a large manufacturing company.
• Take active part in outlining architecture and processes
• Work with an international team
We expect you to have/be...
Minimum 10 years of AI/ML experience, including 5 years in senior consulting or management roles.
Track record of designing, implementing, and optimizing AI/ML architectures in medium to large enterprises.
Extensive experience in AI/ML strategic roadmaps, setting milestones, timelines, and managing resources.
Hands-on experience in researching, evaluating, and selecting AI/ML operations platforms.
Expertise in developing AI/ML platform requirement specifications and managing procurement.
Prior experience in AI governance structure design and implementation.
Familiarity with AI Act, legal requirements, and industry best practices.
Strong communication, collaboration, and project management skills.
Proficient in monitoring, evaluating, and improving AI/ML environments and governance structures.
Self-driven and ease at dealing with ambiguity in work situations
Experience in defining solutions to business needs
Fluency in English, other language skills are meriting
Open to travel if needed for specific activities
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, AI, Machine Learning, Data Science, or a related field;
