Senior AI Engineer
Explipro Group AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-01-29
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Explipro Group AB i Göteborg
, Trollhättan
, Jönköping
, Helsingborg
eller i hela Sverige
Are you passionate about building intelligent, data-driven systems that create real business value? We are looking for Senior AI Engineers who want to work with applied AI as part of modern cloud and data platforms.
What You'll Do
• Build and deploy AI-enabled solutions that run in production * Integrate machine learning into backend and cloud-based systems * Collaborate with software, data, and platform engineers * Operationalize AI using MLOps and CI/CD practices * Ensure scalability, reliability, and monitoring of AI solutions
What We Are Looking For
• 7+ years of experience in software, data, or AI-related roles * Hands-on experience with applied machine learning * Strong skills in Python and data processing * Experience with AWS and/or Azure * Understanding of deploying and operating AI in production * Fluent English, spoken and written
Nice to Have
• Experience with Databricks, Spark, or similar platforms * Background in automotive, industrial, or enterprise systems * Experience with predictive, optimization, or automation use cases
Why Work With Us?
At Explipro, you will work with leading companies in automotive and industrial domains, helping move AI from ideas into real-world systems. We offer long-term assignments, modern technology stacks, and a culture built on trust, collaboration, and technical excellence.
Ready to make AI part of real systems? Apply now. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7138467-1814901". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Explipro Group AB
(org.nr 556873-9337), https://career.explipro.com
Explipro Group (visa karta
)
417 56 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Explipro Jobbnummer
9712832