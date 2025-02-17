Senior Administrator - Sandviken
Winthrop Technologies Sweden AB / Administratörsjobb / Malmö Visa alla administratörsjobb i Malmö
2025-02-17
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Winthrop Technologies Sweden AB i Malmö
, Sandviken
eller i hela Sverige
Winthrop Technologies is a dedicated data centre delivery partner providing turnkey solutions to our clients, headquartered in Dublin and delivering throughout Europe.
Winthrop specialises in providing turnkey data centre solutions, providing services from design, through to construction across the full range of civil, structural, architectural, mechanical and electrical services as well as commissioning.
Winthrop has grown to become the leading and most trusted company in our sector and is the only dedicated Data Centre delivery partner in Europe.
We are currently constructing multiple turnkey data centre projects in 7 different European countries, equating to over 430 MW of IT load in flight.
We are pleased to announce that we are currently seeking a Senior Site Administrator to join our team.
Reports to: Project Director
Below is a list of typical duties but is not exclusive of all duties that are required to be carried out during the project.
Monitoring and inputting hours on timesheets
Arrange meetings on site and taking minutes
Control of delivery dockets, checking sign-in sheets
Filing of site paperwork - employee training records and maintenance of safety files
Provide administrative support to management and department heads
Assist in onboarding of new staff
Oversee and maintain office policies and procedures
Handle confidential and sensitive information with discretion
Organize and maintain data in spreadsheets, generate reports, organize paperwork and other related administrative duties as required.
Manage all office related service agreements
Strong administration skills with minimum 2 years' experience ideally in construction industry
Strong administration skills with minimum 2 years' experience ideally in construction industry
Strong competency in Microsoft Word, Excel, Outlook
Ability to liaise and manage all site paperwork
High level English language skills required to manage documentation and meetings
Ability to multitask and work under pressure
Strong communication, interpersonal and organisational skills Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: cmorgan@winthrop.ie Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Senior Site Administrator". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Winthrop Technologies Sweden AB
(org.nr 559212-8176) Arbetsplats
Winthrop Engineering & Contracting AB Kontakt
Ciaran Morgan cmorgan@winthrop.ie Jobbnummer
9171232