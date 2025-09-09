Senior Administrative Support
2025-09-09
For our client, we are currently looking for a consultant within administration to Eskilstuna. The assignment is full-time and is expected to start on 2025-10-06 and continue until 2026-07-31.
About the assignment We are looking for a Senior Administrator for our client Constructive Equipments in Eskilstuna.
Role & Responsibilities:
System support administrator for our connected services and printed materials.
Manage support cases in different systems and services, keeping the customer in focus
Manage orders and ensure that customers are set up correctly
Manage transition activities moving from old to new platform
Master data clean-up and matching
Dealer onboarding
Other migration activities, e.g., training, data management, etc.
Other details
Start: 2025-10-06 End: 2026-07-31 Extent: Full-time Location: Eskilstuna Employment type: Employed by Devotum, as the client does not accept subcontractors in this process
About you
We are looking for someone who meets the following mandatory requirements:
Digital & IT professional, strong communication skills knowledge about Salesforce.
Service minded, likes to support customers
Open minded, open for different job tasks in this area
Excellent English skills, spoken and written
Desired personal qualities:
Open-minded and flexible, willing to take on various tasks Structured and able to manage multiple activities simultaneously Customer-focused and solution-oriented
Application
Does this assignment sound interesting? Submit your application as soon as possible, as selection and interviews will be conducted continuously and the position may be filled before the closing date.
You apply easily by submitting your CV and answering a few questions. Candidates who best match the role will be contacted for a phone interview and then invited to an interview with us at Devotum. The next step is an interview with our client. Reference checks are part of the process.
If you have any questions about the assignment, please contact the responsible Consultant Manager Farzaneh Ghaderi 070-499 38 00 eller ferri.ghaderi@devotum.se
Feel secure as a consultant at DevotumAs a consultant at Devotum, you can choose whether to invoice through your own company or be directly employed by us. As an employee at Devotum, you are always offered fair conditions according to the collective agreement (Almega), which includes wellness benefits, occupational pension, and insurance.
With us, every consultant is important, and our consultant managers are always available to provide you with the support and guidance you need throughout the assignment. Ersättning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Devotum AB
(org.nr 556685-9293), http://www.devotum.se Arbetsplats
Devotum Kontakt
Farzaneh Ghaderi ferri.ghaderi@devotum.se Jobbnummer
9500714