Senior accountant
2026-02-22
About the project
We are looking for a Senior Accountant for a maternity leave cover to assist with all aspects of accounting and preparation of statutory financial statements and other reporting for the Group's European subsidiaries. This team member will work closely with the international accounting teams including our outsourced support function, tax and legal department, as well as our external advisors and auditors. This individual will need to be capable of working independently and navigating within a very dynamic business environment.
The ideal candidate will have at least 4 years of experience at a public accounting firm and/or combined with experience at a global, listed organization. The position is based in Stockholm and requires on-site work at our office for the majority of the time.
About the role
What you will do
Prepare our accounts and financial reporting for the Group's European subsidiaries
Research local accounting and reporting requirements for the Group 's European subsidiaries
Play a crucial role in driving and enhance the global Statutory process, taking a lead role in project planning
Provide support for local accounting advisors and auditors requests and queries
Ensure compliance with Sarbanes-Oxley requirements
Other responsibilities include but are not limited to participation in special projects, initiate and implement AI automations within the STAT area, system enhancements, aspects of the monthly close process or ad hoc analyses as assigned
Required skills
Financial Reporting
Investment Research
Statutory Planning
Sarbanes-Oxley Compliance
Audit Support
AI Implementation
Software Enhancements
Monthly Close Process
Process Improvement
