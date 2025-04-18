Senior Accountant
2025-04-18
Job Description
WHAT YOU'LL DO
As a Senior Accountant, you will play a key role in ensuring accurate, compliant, and efficient financial operations within the company. You will be responsible for maintaining financial transparency, managing reporting processes, and ensuring compliance with H&M Group rules and local regulations cross several markets in our regional hub. Your expertise will help drive efficiency and support overall business success.
Ensure compliance with local statutory accounting requirements and H&M Group policies.
Perform month-end closing procedures and maintain accurate financial records.
Manage intercompany transactions, reconciliations, and fixed asset bookings.
Oversee VAT, Corporate Tax, and Withholding Tax processes.
Prepare statutory reporting and financial statements.
Support liquidity planning and travel claims management.
Conduct general ledger reconciliations and resolve financial discrepancies.
Assist with internal and external audits, ensuring financial accuracy and transparency.
WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH
As part of the Finance & Accounting team, you will collaborate with internal and external stakeholders to ensure seamless financial operations.
Accounting Departments across the regional hub to maintain financial consistency.
Shared Service Centre in Bangalore India to ensure process efficiency and compliance.
Auditors (internal & external) to support audits and ensure financial integrity.
Tax & Compliance Teams to ensure adherence to VAT and corporate tax regulations.
Cross-functional teams to improve financial reporting and business insights.
WHO YOU ARE
You are a detail-oriented and analytical professional with a deep understanding of accounting principles and financial compliance. Your ability to lead, support, and collaborate makes you a valuable part of the finance team.
We are looking for people with...
Bachelor's degree in accounting, Finance, or Business Administration (CPA certification preferred).
5+ years of experience in accounting or finance, preferably in retail or FMCG.
Strong knowledge of local accounting principles, financial reporting, and compliance standards.
Hands-on experience with accounting software (preferably SAP, Cadency, Blackline).
Advanced Excel skills (VLOOKUPs, pivot tables).
And people who are...
Analytical problem-solvers, able to assess and improve accounting processes.
Detail-oriented and accurate, ensuring compliance and financial integrity.
Strong communicators, able to collaborate across teams and influence stakeholders.
Proactive and solution-driven, always looking for ways to optimize processes.
Team-oriented leaders, capable of coaching and supporting colleagues.
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe.
All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
If you feel your experience, skills and ambitions are right for this role, apply by sending your application in English through our career site as soon as possible but no later than April 30, 2025.
This is a permanent position on a local contract based at our Stockholm Office, Sweden.
Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here.
