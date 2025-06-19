Security Analyst
2025-06-19
Are you ready to make a real difference in the world of cybersecurity? At Sandvik Group IT, we're looking for two Security Analysts with a focus on incident handling. Welcome to an exciting yet challenging role where you get to work with bright minds from all over the world!
About your job
You're part of our internal SOC team comprising 6-8 members, focusing on detecting, analyzing, and responding to cyber threats. With your personal drive and genuine interest within the cybersecurity area, you play a big part in developing our detect and response capability further.
Your role includes tasks such as:
Examining true positive incidents escalated from our Level 1 SOC and eliminating or mitigating the threat.
Collaborating with our internal CSIRT and Incident Management during high priority incidents.
Staying up to date with the external threat landscape as well as with new tools and attack modes.
Working to continuously improve playbooks, processes, and tools.
This position is based in Stockholm, Sweden and allows for a hybrid working schedule.
Your profile
We're looking for someone with experience working in a SOC environment and handling cybersecurity incidents. You're familiar with SIEM tools and security technologies. Knowledge of programming languages, digital forensics, and certifications in IT security are a plus. Operating in an international environment calls for proficiency in English, verbally and in writing.
Even if you don't meet all the requirements, your mindset, curiosity and eagerness to grow are what matter the most - having the ambition and desire to learn more about the cybersecurity area. You're a team player and enjoy building connections across the organization. Being creative and thinking outside the box, you tackle obstacles and are not afraid to challenge the status quo.
Our culture
Our role is clear - through every action, every day, we make the shift and advance the world through engineering. We believe in an inclusive, equal and open-minded culture, and we nurture our diversities to form a solid foundation for achieving great results. Add fair and rewarding benefits, as well as many different career options. Are you intrigued? Visit our website, LinkedIn or Facebook page to get to know us further.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact Lina Krohn, hiring manager, lina.krohn@sandvik.com
We've already decided on which advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use and respectfully decline any additional contacts in that matter.
Union contacts - Sweden
Malena Rackner, Unionen, +46 (0)70 242 33 90
Tord Engström, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)76 106 62 87
Peter Olsson-Andrée, Ledarna, +46 (0)70 222 48 55
Recruitment Specialist: Therese Rutqvist
How to apply
Send your application no later than July 2, 2025. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0080564.
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
To learn more about our recruitment process, please visit our career site or contact HR Services at hrservices.sweden@sandvik.com
.
Sandvik is a global, high-tech engineering group providing solutions that enhance productivity, profitability and sustainability for the manufacturing, mining and infrastructure industries. We are at the forefront of digitalization and focus on optimizing our customers' processes. Our world-leading offering includes equipment, tools, services and digital solutions for machining, mining, rock excavation and rock processing. In 2024, the group had approximately 41,000 employees, sales in more than 150 countries and revenues of about SEK 123 billion. Så ansöker du
