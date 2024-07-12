Section Manager, Visualization. Afry Experience Studios
2024-07-12
Company Description
AFRY provides cutting-edge services in technology, design, digital transformation and management consulting. As experts in industry, energy, and infrastructure, we create value for future generations, with a global reach and strong Nordic roots. Together, we accelerate the transition to a more sustainable society.
AFRY Experience Studios is a Design Studio with offices in Gothenburg, Stockholm, Malmö, UK, Bologna and Copenhagen. In our Gothenburg Studio - we are visualization artists, strategists, researchers, UX designers, service designers, surface designers, and product designers. In growing this business, we are looking for a Section Manager for one of our Visualization design Teams.
Job Description
You will join a group of visual designers and artists with a lot of joy, creativity and great experience in the visualization field. Here, we value a strong collaboration to jointly create the best experiences for our customers and their end users. We work to develop business for our customers through the design of new offers, digital services and products. As well as how our customers can use design methodology to drive innovation and solve complex challenges.
As Section Manager - You:
Lead a team around 20-30 professionals focused on Visualization design/communication.
Collaborate with the management to shape strategies for both internal and external stakeholders.
Coach and lead the consultants in the team and ensure that we have employees who thrive and develop with us.
Are responsible for your section's budget and drive towards set goals through customer contacts.
Are responsible for sales, recruitment and leadership/team development with support from our other section managers, recruiters and business developers.
Qualifications
A university degree in Visualization design or equivalent expertise.
At least 10 years of work experience in a relevant visualization design-oriented field
Proven leadership experience, as a manager, project lead, teamlead or similar.
We see previous experience in the consulting industry and buying/selling consulting services as highly meritorious.
Experience from the automotive industry is key.
Fluent in Swedish and English, both speech and writing.
We will place great emphasis on your personality. We believe that you will enjoy and succeed best in the role if you would like to describe yourself as:
Engaged with an ability to motivate people around you, lead by example.
Goal driven and result oriented.
Love to create long lasting relationships with people.
Genuine interest in supporting the individuals in the team to grow in their roles.
Keen eye for detail.
Strong multi-tasking skills.
Innovation-driven mindset.
Flexibility and excellent communication skills
Cooperative and imaginative approach
A person with the heart in the right place
Additional Information
AFRY ranks as one of Sweden's most popular employers. We know that employees who feel good, both physically and mentally, are the most important success factor. Therefore, we focus on a safe working environment and a balance between work and leisure. We want you to have an everyday life that works for you.
Business Sub Segment Manager Olof Stenlund olof.stenlund@@afry.com
Recruitment Partner Jelena Katz jelena.katz@afry.com
AFRY is committed to creating an inclusive & diverse environment and we are actively looking for qualified candidates irrespective of gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, disability, or age. You will be part of a global and diverse company where our differences are our strengths. Join us to accelerate the transition towards a sustainable society
At AFRY, we engineer change in everything we do. Change happens when brave ideas come together. When we collaborate, innovate technology, and embrace challenging points of view. That's how we're making future. We are actively looking for qualified candidates to join our inclusive and diverse teams across the globe. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable future. Så ansöker du
