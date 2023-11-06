SEB Trainee Programme: IT Service Management
Join SEB 's Hosting & Integration Team to work with strategic initiatives to transform the infrastructure of SEB's IT Platform
Working as an IT Service Management Trainee in the Hosting & Integration Department in the Technology Division at SEB in Stockholm, you will be part of a team that performs vital functions to ensure SEB remains a leading financial player in banking services. Join SEB in their ongoing transformational journey and collaborate with experts, manage vendor relationships, lead teams, drive financial strategies and shape the strategic direction of IT services.Simultaneously with working in the role being recruited to, you will participate in SEB 's International Trainee Programme, which gives you the opportunity to develop an extensive network within the bank, gain a deep understanding of the financial industry and be professionally and personally challenged.
Your trainee position and your team
The Hosting & Integration Team is an integral part of SEB 's Technology division. It is responsible for providing SEB with various infrastructure services such as operating systems, databases, and cloud services, to constantly ensure that the bank is at the forefront during their infrastructural transformation. Your closest team, Area Services, consists of 7 colleagues and forms a critical function within the bank. They work with multiple agile teams on strategic development initiatives, transforming current infrastructure into a hybrid solution between mainframe and public clouds.
In your role as IT Service Management Trainee, you will have a varied role that will develop your leadership & management skills, and give you an opportunity to work with everything from the development of financial aspects to pursuing outsourcing.
You will work in these areas:
* Strategic Leadership: Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define the roadmap, set priorities, and align the team with broader organisational goals.
* Team Support and Leadership: Provide guidance to the delivery teams, ensuring they have the resources, knowledge, and direction to succeed.
* Contract Management and Vendor Collaboration: Lead sourcing activities and manage contractual responsibilities to ensure compliance and successful vendor relationships.
* Financial Management: Develop, implement, and monitor financial strategies, ensuring the service meets its budgetary goals.
* Software License Management: Oversee software license management, including procurement, tracking, and optimization.
* Service Management and Quality Assurance: Ensure deliveries meet the bank 's requirements and maintain transparency and quality.
* Stakeholder Engagement: Collaborate with internal and external stakeholders to understand their needs and priorities.
* Leadership Development: Identify and nurture leadership potential within the team.
Your future manager, Jurate Stoniene describes the work in the Hosting & Integration team in the technology division (DSI):
"This is a unique opportunity to be at the forefront of technology and innovation in the banking industry. If you are passionate about relationships, eager to take on challenges, and interested in IT infrastructure, this role may be the perfect fit for you."
Your required skills
We are looking for someone who has passion for business in a changing environment. You should be communicative, skilled at building relationships, and possess excellent stakeholder management skills. We want you to challenge us, now and for the future.
We are looking for someone who:
* Has an academic degree or a vocational education in Leadership, Communication, Sourcing, Vendor Management, Procurement or equivalent;
* Has graduated before the programme starts or within the last three years;
* It is advantageous if you have a general understanding of IT and programming;
* Is fluent in written and spoken English.
Our offer to you
We offer you:
* A nine-month trainee programme, designed for professional and personal development;
* A real business challenge to solve with other participants in the Trainee and Tech programmes, where you can create value and make a difference for SEB 's business and organisation;
* The opportunity to work for SEB abroad in connection with the programme.
After completing the program, our goal is to offer you a full-time job in the role you have been accepted for.
