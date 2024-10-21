Scrum Master / Product Owner
2024-10-21
Deep Understanding of Scrum and Agile Methodologies: The Scrum Master must have a thorough understanding of Scrum and Agile principles, practices, and values. This includes knowledge of various Agile frameworks and the ability to apply them appropriately in a product development context.
Facilitation Skills: A Scrum Master should be skilled in facilitating meetings and discussions, such as sprint planning, daily stand-ups, sprint reviews, and retrospectives, ensuring effective and efficient use of time and promoting active participation from all team members.
Leadership and Team Management: Effective leadership skills to guide and coach the development team, fostering a collaborative and self-organizing environment. The Scrum Master should also be adept at conflict resolution and team building.
Communication and Stakeholder Management: Strong communication skills are essential for a Scrum Master. They must be capable of conveying ideas and information clearly to team members, stakeholders, and management. They also need to manage stakeholder expectations and ensure a transparent flow of information.
Problem-Solving and Adaptability: The ability to quickly identify and address impediments, helping the team maintain its focus on sprint goals. A Scrum Master must be adaptable, able to handle changing environments, and guide the team through challenges and changes in project requirements.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-20
E-post: info@mt3.se
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Mt3 Technology AB
