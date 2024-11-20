Scrum Master & Business Analyst - Malmö
Sway Sourcing Sweden AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2024-11-20
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sway Sourcing Sweden AB i Malmö
, Lund
, Landskrona
, Helsingborg
, Ängelholm
eller i hela Sverige Publiceringsdatum2024-11-20Arbetsuppgifter
We are seeking a dual-role professional for an assignment for our client: Scrum Master & Business Analyst - DevOps Enablement and Team Empowerment.
Background:
The Retail App is a significant part of the client systems' digital transformation, designed to provide a seamless, omnichannel experience for Non-Ingka Retailers. It acts as a companion for customers to explore the client range, manage their shopping journey, and maintain a connection across digital and in-store experiences. The app is critical for consistent scalability, high performance, and alignment with global standards, tailored to each market's needs. To achieve this, we need a dual-role expert to align technical work with business objectives, strengthen team empowerment, and ensure operational success.
Consultant Responsibilities:
• Team Support & Improvement: Equip the team with necessary tools, processes, and guidance for continuous enhancement and address any obstacles.
• Team Well-being: Foster a positive, collaborative work environment and conduct individual check-ins to understand challenges.
• Progress Oversight: Monitor team progress, ensure deliverables meet standards, and address any alignment issues.
• Education & Inspiration: Coach the team on DevOps practices, promoting continuous delivery, ownership, and self-organization.
• DevOps Leadership: Provide support for teams transitioning to DevOps, sharing best practices and building a coaching framework.
• Product Alignment & Collaboration: Work closely with the Product Owner to clarify priorities and bridge business goals with technical implementation.
Profile Requirements:
• Proven experience leading DevOps teams toward empowerment and ownership.
• Strong skills in facilitation and coaching.
• A collaborative mindset, capable of inspiring trust and motivation.
• Deep understanding of Scrum methodologies and business analysis.
• A passion for operational excellence and innovation.
• Fluent in English, both spoken and written.
We review applications on an ongoing basis-apply today!
Tillträde och ansökan
Start Date: 2025-01-01
End Date: 6- 8 months, with a potential extension
Application Deadline: 2024-11-26
Travel: Occasionally required
Onsite Work: 2-3 days per week
Overtime/On-call: Occasionally expected
Location: Malmö
Contact Person: 0790 06 27 11
Selections and interviews are ongoing!Om företaget
Sway Sourcing is a modern company that recruits in several industries on the Swedish labor market. We match candidates' skills and knowledge with the company's needs. Sway Sourcing has a company management and staff with extensive experience in the recruitment industry, both as owners and employees. We have a large network within the industries we specialize in and can therefore find the candidates who quickly become an asset for the companies. Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "1149". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sway Sourcing Sweden AB
(org.nr 559360-7517), https://swaysourcing.com/ Arbetsplats
Sway Sourcing Kontakt
Isabel Tataje isabel@swaysourcing.com +46 79 006 27 11 Jobbnummer
9020692