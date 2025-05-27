Scrum Master/Developer Software Planning and Development
Scania CV AB / Datajobb / Södertälje Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje
2025-05-27
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a leading supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to providing complete and sustainable transport solutions. Together with TRATON and our sister brands MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International, we are working to shape the future of mobility with innovative and environmentally conscious solutions. Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do. Together, we are at the forefront of creating a sustainable future.
Role Summary
As Scania continues to evolve in a world shaped by globalization, digitalization, and mobility, IT plays a pivotal role in delivering flexible, efficient solutions that meet both current and future business needs.
We are now seeking an experienced and motivated Scrum Master/Developer to lead Agile teams within a complex, global enterprise environment, with a strong focus on the Atlassian toolset. In this role, you will drive the adoption of Agile and SAFe practices, facilitate key ceremonies, mentor teams, and ensure cross-functional alignment. You'll also be responsible for managing and customizing Jira and Confluence to streamline workflows, boost team productivity, and support scalable collaboration.
Scania offers a dynamic, international work environment with colleagues from diverse backgrounds. If you're collaborative, open-minded, and eager to share your expertise in an inspiring and supportive atmosphere-this could be the perfect opportunity for you.
Job Responsibilities
Agile Leadership & Team Facilitation
Serve as a servant leader, facilitating key Agile and SAFe ceremonies (e.g., daily stand-ups, sprint planning, retrospectives, PI planning).
Coach and mentor team members on Agile and SAFe principles to foster a collaborative, self-organizing environment based on trust, transparency, and accountability.
Ensure consistent application of Agile and SAFe best practices to deliver high-quality solutions efficiently.
Backlog & Delivery Management
Collaborate with Product Owners to maintain a clear, prioritized product backlog aligned with business goals.
Remove impediments and address blockers to maintain momentum and ensure smooth sprint execution.
Monitor Agile metrics to evaluate team performance and identify opportunities for continuous improvement.
Stakeholder Engagement & Support
Communicate project status, risks, and issues clearly to stakeholders to ensure alignment and transparency.
Support end-users and stakeholders by addressing improvement requests and incorporating feedback into product planning.
Tooling & Infrastructure
Manage and customize Jira and Confluence to support Agile workflows, collaboration, and reporting.
Oversee AWS-based infrastructure for Agile projects, including installation, updates, monitoring, and maintenance to ensure scalability and reliability.
Who You Are
Your Expected Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related technical field.
5+ years of experience as a Scrum Master or Agile Coach in software development environments.
Strong knowledge of Agile frameworks, including Scrum, SAFe, Kanban, and Lean.
Certified in Agile methodologies (e.g., CSM, PSM, or SAFe Agilist).
Proficient in Agile tools such as Jira and Confluence.
Solid communication, facilitation, and coaching skills; able to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams.
Fluent in English, both written and spoken.
Proactive and adaptable, with strong problem-solving abilities and a solution-oriented mindset.
Meritorious:
Additional Agile or leadership certifications beyond core Scrum/SAFe.
Experience with Atlassian certifications or advanced Jira/Confluence configuration.
Familiarity with programming concepts and languages such as TypeScript, Python, or Groovy.
Understanding of object-oriented principles, database querying, and cloud technologies-particularly AWS and its core services.
Experience in fast-paced, large-scale Agile environments with distributed teams or multiple stakeholders.
We welcome applicants from all backgrounds - your unique experiences and perspectives enrich our team and help us grow.
This is Us
Our team manages and enhances the Jira and Confluence platforms to meet the evolving needs of project leads, developers, and business stakeholders. We work closely with the TRATON Group, supporting and onboarding users across all its brands.
We provide continuous user support, handle enhancement requests, and deliver customized solutions to streamline project-specific workflows. These efforts drive greater efficiency and adaptability across diverse use cases.
Additionally, we design, secure, and maintain scalable infrastructure on AWS. To ensure reliable operations, we automate key maintenance tasks such as installation, upgrades, monitoring, migrations, and security updates.
Scania Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, Scania supports your career growth both locally and internationally. Benefits include training at our health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. Scania also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-06-10. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact: Ayesha Babar, Group Manager, ayesha.babar@scania.com
We look forward to your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
9361668