Scrum Master
Rasulson Consulting AB / Datajobb / Södertälje Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje
2025-05-28
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Rasulson Consulting AB i Södertälje
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Solna
eller i hela Sverige
Autonomous transport is a key focus area, and within this context, we are seeking a dedicated and skilled Scrum Master to support two newly formed teams working toward delivering a safe and secure automated-ready base vehicle. These teams operate within an Agile Release Train and are responsible for enabling integration with various autonomous driving systems.
The assignment involves working in a dynamic, cross-functional environment where agile principles guide development. Your role as Scrum Master will be to guide and support the teams as they establish effective collaboration and working methods. You will help foster continuous improvement and ensure smooth delivery in line with agile practices.
Work Location
Primarily onsite, with flexibility for hybrid work arrangements.
Language Requirements
English is the primary working language. Proficiency in Swedish is an advantage.
Required Competencies
Solid understanding of Scrum and SAFe frameworks
Strong facilitation skills for team events and decision-making processes
Excellent communication abilities, both written and verbal
Experience in conflict resolution and promoting team cohesion
Coaching mindset to support teams in adopting and improving agile practices
Adaptive and responsive to shifting priorities and team dynamics
Analytical approach to identifying and solving challenges within the team or project
Nice to Have
Familiarity with electrical systems and/or embedded software in the automotive domain
This is an exciting opportunity for someone who enjoys supporting agile teams and contributing to future-oriented technology development.
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: yahyo.said@rasulson.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rasulson Consulting AB
(org.nr 559322-0733)
151 36 SÖDERTÄLJE Kontakt
Yahyo Said yahyo.said@rasulson.com 0142-150 00 Jobbnummer
9365620