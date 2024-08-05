Scrum Master
2024-08-05
We are looking for a Scrum Masters for our client in the Financial Sector
We're seeking an experienced Safe Scrum Master to join Correspondent Banking. The role involves facilitating Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe) ceremonies, coaching teams, and removing impediments to ensure smooth Agile development. Collaborate with Product Owners, foster a culture of improvement, and align teams with organizational goals. SAFe certification, Scrum Master experience, and a strong SAFe understanding is required. Excellent communication, problem-solving, and leadership skills are crucial. Adapt to change, use Agile tools like JIRA, and commit to continuous learning. Join us in driving Agile transformation and value delivery.
Description of knowledge and experience
Minimum 5 years of relevant experience, SAFe certification mandatory, other Scrum Master certification will be nice to have
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-04
