SCM Coordinator to Samsung!
2022-12-14
Are you Samsungs next SCM Coordinator? Do you want to join one of the world's biggest technology brands? We are looking for an energetic and structured teamplayer. As SCM Coordinator, you will have an integral part in ensuring we stay on top of the market and continue to enrich and simplify the consumers' lives.Want to join them? Send your application today!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Help Us Create What Can't Be Done
Everything we do at Samsung is driven by an unyielding passion for excellence-and an unfaltering commitment to develop the best products and services on the market. In today's fast-paced global economy, change is constant and innovation is critical to a company's survival. As we have done for 70 years, we set our sights on the future, anticipating market needs and demands so we can steer our company toward long-term success. As SCM Coordinator, you will have an integral part in ensuring we stay on top of the market and continue to enrich and simplify the consumers' lives.
#
#
As a consultant at Academic Work you are offered a great opportunity to grow as a professional, extend your network and establish valuable contacts for the future. The assignment starts immediately. Read more about vårt konsulterbjudande.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
What will this role achieve?
The team of SCM Coordinators will be in charge of converting all commercial plans and market intelligences into demand planning of TV and Sound devices from Samsung factories into Nordic market. Samsung Nordic CE TV AV division is leading Nordic TV and Soundbar Market as market leader no.1 and driving the business based upon market and channel information and data. We genuinely stick to the facts and data and SCM Coordinator will be the engine to drive the business. Main responsibilities will be demand planning, purchasing planning, sales forecasting, inventory optimization and coordination of various issues and information between local (Nordic) area and HQ/Factories/Other sales subsidiaries in order to secure best sales opportunity with maximized operational efficiency.
What will be your key deliverables?
• Sales Forecast Accuracy
• Sales Capability Index
• Sales target achievement
• Channel PSI Analysis
• Inventory Management
• Convert Retail data into Sales Planning
What will be the jobs scope?
• Demand and Supply Planning with highest accuracy and punctuality
• Own, drive and manage forecast considering market, supply situation and channel PSI with reference of Sales Order and Sales Forecast
• Data management and process improvement and innovation
• Manage Inventory and Purchase based on life cycle of the products
• Responsible for purchasing (right quantity, right timing, and right price) upon collaborative commercial plan
• Deliver the analysis and report customers' sell-out, channel inventory and week-of-sales trend
• Be in tight communication with factories and headquarter for the supply related matters
• Control of weekly / Monthly / Quarterly / yearly sales progress in cope with Indoor sales, Sales, and Logistics
• Highlight gap and opportunities and work with gap closing
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
What do we need for this role?
• Preferably degree in Business Administration, Commerce, Industrial engineering, Logistics or equivalent
• Working experience in Demand planning and supply chain management, preferably 3-5 years
• Experience to work with commercially driven sales organization
• Good knowledge in using MS Office, especially Excel
• Preferably SAP experience
SKILLS & ATTRIBUTES:
• Energetic team player who can work with details and helicopter view at the same time.
• Thriving to drive operation and planning for commercial goal and result
• Willingness to be able to work with time sensitive deadlines
• Natural talent to work cross functionally in many different forums.
• Experienced communicator in a way that is inspiring, yet decisive and collaborative.
• Outstanding Numeric and analytic skills and exceptional drive to resolve issues
• Structured and thorough
• Dedicated and flexible
• Very good English skills
Other information
• Start: As soon as possible
• Work extent: Full time, long-term
• Location: Stockholm, Kista
This recruitment process is conducted by Academic Work. It is a request from Samsung that all questions regarding the position be handled by Academic Work. Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the screening or interview phase.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. is a global leader in technology, opening new possibilities for people everywhere. Through relentless innovation and discovery, we are transforming the worlds of TVs, smartphones, tablets, PCs, cameras, home appliances, printers, LTE systems, medical devices, semiconductors and LED solutions. We employ 286,000 people across 80 countries with annual sales of US$269.billion. To discover more, please visit www.samsung.com. Ersättning
