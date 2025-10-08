SCM Coordinator (Temp) To Samsung!
2025-10-08
We are currently looking for a SCM Coordinator (Temp) to an exciting opportunity with our client Samsung! This is a consultancy opportunity starting 2026-03-01 until 2027-03-31.
Job scope and key deliverables:
Input and update demand forecasts and keep track of sales revenue
Provide supply information internally to the Sales team, check channel stock, sell-out and plan sell-in accordingly together with sales team according to product life cycle
Role Tasks:
• Keep track of new model introduction schedule and channel model selection
• Follow up the product lifecycle process in cooperation with product managers
• Develop and review reports for the local office, Nordic SCM operations and the Korean HQ (e.g. sales forecasts and inventory status, weekly sales discrepancy, demand change overviews)
• Monitor production/shipment status and take proper actions to solve issues
• Analyse the reasons for low forecast accuracy and devise suggestions and actions for improvement in cooperation with the Sales team
• Monitor and coordinate for aging stock clearance
What makes this role interesting for a candidate?
Able to obtain comprehensive views on market dynamics. Acquiring advanced level of excel skills. This role covers the whole process starting from product manufacturing to sales to end-consumers
Main competence:
• Analysing and Interpreting: Shows evidence of clear analytical thinking. Gets to the heart of complex problems and issues. Applies own expertise effectively. Quickly learns new technology. Communicates well in writing.
• Interacting and Presenting: Communicates and networks effectively. Successfully persuades and influences others. Relates to others in a confident and relaxed manner.
• Organising and Executing: Plans ahead and works in a systematic and organised way. Follows directions and procedures. Focuses on customer satisfaction and delivers a quality service or product to the agreed standards.
• Supporting and Co-operating: Supports others and shows respect and positive regard for them in social situations. Puts
• people first, working effectively with individuals and teams, clients and staff. Behaves consistently with clear personal values that complement those of the organization.
Most relevant qualifications, education and training:
• Minimum 1-2 years of working experience within SCM, logistics and/or educational background in business, logistics, SCM or equivalent
• Excellent communication skills in English - both spoken and written. Proficiency in local language and Korean is an advantage
• Strong Excel skills
• In the role, it is important that you are structured, analytical and attentive to deadlines.
Required language skills:
• English
Sounds interesting?
Samsung is a dynamic company in a fast-moving industry. There are many opportunities to grow and develop! In order to enjoy working with us you must be a person who appreciates a fast-paced environment, adapts well to change and can take own initiatives.
