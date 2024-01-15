Scm Coordinator
JobBusters AB / Kulturjobb / Stockholm Visa alla kulturjobb i Stockholm
2024-01-15
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos JobBusters AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
We are now looking for a Supply Chain Management Coordinator to our client Samsung!
What makes this role interesting for a candidate?
The team of SCM Coordinators will be in charge of converting all commercial plans and market intelligences into demand planning of Displays from Samsung factories into Nordic market. We genuinely stick to the facts and data and SCM Coordinator will be the engine to drive the business. Main responsibilities will be demand planning, purchasing planning, sales forecasting, inventory optimization and coordination of various issues and information between local (Nordic) area and HQ/Factories/Other sales subsidiaries in order to secure best sales opportunity with maximized operational efficiency.
Job Scope and Key Deliverables:
• Supporting Management team with data insights.
• Responsible for internal reporting and analytics in IT Division.
• Sales Forecast Accuracy.
• Sales Capability Index.
• Sales target achievement.
• Channel PSI Analysis.
• Inventory Managemen.
Role Tasks:
• Monthly dashboard on the result compared to FCST, MP and Target planning.
• Setting up reports and data insights for decision making in IT Division.
• Target planning insights and execution.
• Demand and Supply Planning with highest accuracy and punctuality.
• Own, drive and manage forecast considering market, supply situation and channel PSI with reference of Sales Order and Sales Forecast.
• Data management and process improvement and innovation.
• Manage Inventory and Purchase based on life cycle of the products.
• Deliver the analysis and report customers' sell-out, channel inventory and week-of-sales trend.
• Be in tight communication with factories and headquarter for the supply related matters.
• Control of weekly / Monthly / Quarterly / yearly sales progress in cope with Product Manager, Sales, and Logistics
• Highlight gap and opportunities and work with gap closing.
Main Competences:
1. Supporting and co-operating
Support others and shows respect and positive regards for them in social situations. Puts people first, working effectively with individuals and teams, clients and staff. Behaves consistently with clear personal values that complement those of the organization.
2. Analyzing and Interpreting
Shows evidence of clear analytical thinking. Gets to the heart of complex problems and issues. Applies own expertise effectively. Quickly learns new technology. Communicates well in writing.
3. Organizing and Executing
Plans ahead and works in a systematic and organized way. Follows directions and procedures. Focuses on customer, satisfaction and delivers a quality service or product to the agreed standards.
Company Description
Everything we do at Samsung is driven by an unyielding passion for excellence-and an unfaltering commitment to develop the best products and services on the market. In today's fast-paced global economy, change is constant and innovation is critical to a company's survival. As we have done over 80 years, we set our sights on the future, anticipating market needs and demands so we can steer our company toward long-term success. As an employee, you will have an integral part in ensuring we stay on top of the market and continue to enrich and simplify the consumers' lives.
#DoWhatYouCant
About JobBusters
JobBusters is an authorized staffing and recruitment company targeting white-collar workers and was started in 2011. We at JobBusters care about our consultants and our goal is always to build long-term relationships with both consultants and clients. Our goal is always to match our clients' dream candidates with our candidates' dream jobs!
Qualifications
• Educational background in Business, SCM, Logistics, or equivalent.
• Minimum 1-2 years of working experience within SCM and/or Logistics.
• Strong coordinating and analytical skills.
• Excellent communication skills in English, written and spoken.
When you join JobBusters
As a consultant at JobBusters, you can feel secure with a collective agreement, available consultant managers and committed recruiters. As a consultant, you also get access to our network of exciting companies and clients! For us, it is important that you as a consultant feel comfortable, feel a sense of security and community with us as an employer. We offer an occupational pension, salary change and the option of flexpension. You also get access to our benefits portal, where in addition to wellness allowance you have access to lots of discounts and offers in wellnes, home and leisure, transport, healthcare and much more! Your well-being is of the highest priority for us and we offer, among other things, a digital solution that helps our employees find tools to deal with all the challenges of everyday life, both at work and in private life.
Personal qualities
In this role, it is important that you are structured, analytical and attentive to deadlines. It is also important that you have the ability to communicate and make presentations. Samsung is a dynamic company in a fast moving industry. There are many opportunities to grow and develop! In order to enjoy working with them you must be a person who appreciates a fast-paced environment, adapts well to change and can take own initiatives.
Salary
By agreement.
Admission and Application
40h/week. The position is expected to start ASAP and is expected to run until 30-september-2024 (might be extended). You will be employed by JobBusters and work as a consultant for our client in Kista, Stockholm. Remote work is possible 2-3 days per week.
Submit your application (preferably in Word format) as soon as possible, the process is ongoing and may be completed before the last application day. We look forward to reviewing your application! Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "5637". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Jobbusters AB
(org.nr 556826-5606), http://jobbusters.se/ Arbetsplats
JobBusters Kontakt
My Johansson my.johansson@jobbusters.se +46 73 713 82 13 Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där JobBusters AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8393806