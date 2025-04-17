Scientist / Senior Scientist
2025-04-17
We are currently looking for a Scientist or Senior Scientist to join our expanding team of passionate professionals focused on delivering impactful results for our partners. The company is a pioneering life science company committed to accelerating drug discovery through innovative technologies and expert scientific collaboration.
This is an exciting opportunity for a driven individual with a strong background in Biochemistry, Biophysics, Cell Biology, or a related field to contribute to a growing company where science, curiosity, and collaboration are at the core of everything we do.
Key responsibilities: Leading and managing scientific projects from design through delivery.
Supervising and mentoring junior team members.
Driving multiple projects simultaneously in a dynamic, customer-focused environment.
Conducting extensive hands-on lab work with a focus on quality and precision.
Ensuring high standards in documentation, reporting, and protocol adherence.
Communicating scientific results clearly and confidently to customers (written and verbal).
Qualifications: Master's or PhD in Biochemistry, Biophysics, Cell Biology or a related field.
Minimum 2 years of relevant industry or research experience.
Proven experience in project leadership and cross-functional teamwork.
Preferred experience and skills: Practical knowledge of LC-MS workflows and instrumentation.
Hands-on experience with MS sample preparation (especially peptide-based workflows).
Familiarity with proteomics data analysis, including interpretation and visualization of complex datasets.
You'll be part of a dedicated team pushing the boundaries of what's possible in drug discovery. We value scientific excellence, curiosity, and the ability to turn complex data into meaningful insights.
This is a fixed-term employment of 12 months where you will be employed by the customer.
Apply already today, as selection and interviews take place on an ongoing basis. Welcome with your application! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare SallyQ AB
(org.nr 559463-4577) Kontakt
Anna Tara Persson annatara.persson@sallyq.se 0700126463 Jobbnummer
9294548