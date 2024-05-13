Scientist In vivo Bioscience
2024-05-13
About the position
We are now looking for a Scientist to join the In vivo Bioscience team within Research and Early Development, Respiratory & Immunology in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Respiratory & Immunology is one of AstraZeneca's main therapy areas. From a research perspective we work to understand, treat, modify and ultimately cure respiratory and autoimmune diseases. In this role, you will focus on mouse models of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).
Responsibilities
As part of the team, you will plan, execute and analyse ex vivo samples generated from in vivo studies to progress our drug discovery projects and generate publishable scientific insights. You will actively take part in scientific discussions to add valuable inputs in experimental design and data interpretation.
This is a mainly lab-based role where you will be involved in ongoing projects focusing on pre-clinical experiments.
What you'll do:
• As a Scientist you will be a vital member of the in vivo community and will contribute to the development and characterization of pre-clinical models of IBD to discover novel therapeutics.
• You will contribute to the analysis of in vivo studies with a specific focus on FACS analysis.
Your profile
• At last 5 years of experience with regular FACS analysis of mouse samples (organ processing and digestion, cell staining, antibody panel set up, proficient in the use of BD FACS DIVA machines and Flowjo).
• Ability to organize, execute and interpret the results from in vivo studies according to study plans in agreement with the team leader or other colleagues.
• Experience with other in vitro methodology in addition to FACS (ELISA/MSD and/or qRT-PCR) to analyze ex vivo samples generated from in vivo studies.
• Experience of maintaining the highest standards of welfare and ethical compliance and ensuring the integrity of the generated data. Familiar with using Good Statistical Practice in animal research and applying the 3R's (reduction, refinement and replacement) across the full range of studies.
• Valid education required for compliance to work with live animals in Sweden.
• Excellent English written and oral communication skills, including presentation skills.
Desirable for the role:
• Degree in immunology (master or PHD) and understanding of autoimmune diseases with a specific focus on gut immunology.
• Several years of hands-on experience with rodents including live animal handling, drug administration through different routes (i.v, i.p., p.o.), blood and organ sampling and processing (colon, small intestine, spleen, lymph nodes).
• Experience with animal models of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and in vivo PK/PD relationships.
About the organisation
This is a consultant assignement from August until end of December 2024 at AstraZeneca Göteborg.
During this time you will be hired by QRIOS.
About Astra Zeneca:
AstraZeneca is a major international healthcare company engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription pharmaceuticals and the supply of healthcare services. But we are more than one of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies - at AstraZeneca, we are proud to have a unique culture that inspires innovation and collaboration. Here, employees are empowered to express diverse perspectives - and are made to feel valued, energized and rewarded for their ideas and creativity. Ersättning
