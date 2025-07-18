Scientist, Animal Science and Technologies
2025-07-18
AstraZeneca is a global, innovation-driven biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of prescription medicines for some of the world's most serious diseases. We are proud to have a unique workplace culture that inspires innovation and collaboration. Here, employees are empowered to express diverse perspectives - and are made to feel valued, energized and rewarded for their ideas and creativity.
We are looking for a Scientist to join our Animal Sciences and Technologies (AST) department at AstraZeneca in Gothenburg.
The Animal Science and Technologies (AST) is a global department that delivers in vivo studies, animal care, and welfare that is compliant to internal standards and external regulations. Principles of the 3Rs are applied to all aspects of animal care and study conduction.
What You'll Do
*
Performs daily animal husbandry tasks for rodents and pigs to ensure highest standards of animal care & welfare.
*
Responsibilities may include breeding and maintenance of transgenic mice.
*
Responsibilities may include technical procedures such as collecting biological samples, weighing and administering medicines/compounds.
*
Maintains daily record keeping for animals and environment.
*
Responsibilities may include routine facility operations tasks, dish and maintenance on racks and caging equipment.
*
Is required to work flexibly across different areas and participate in provision of weekend and out of hours support.
*
Ensures that work is performed in accordance with appropriate Safety, Health & Environment (SHE), quality and compliance standards, e.g. General Laboratory Standard (GLS).
Minimum experience/requirements
*
"Naturbruksgymnasium" or similar education.
*
Experience in working with rodents and strong interest in animal care and welfare.
*
Ability to perform work independently to the required standard on a consistent basis.
*
Understand principles and concepts associated with Laboratory Animal Science particularly on animal welfare and the 3Rs.
*
Good communication skills.
*
Laboratory Animal education by NCLASET or other relevant Laboratory animal science - Rodents and Lagomorphs - (LAS) course. This may be optional, if the candidate proves relevant experience in animal care.
So, what's next?
If this sounds like your next challenge, we encourage you to apply today!
Please include a cover letter, describing how you meet the requirements for the role, together with your resume. (Please make sure to combine your cover letter and CV into a single document, as the system only allows you to upload one file).
Submit your application no later than 10th August 2025.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-01
