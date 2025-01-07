Scania I-talent 2025
2025-01-07
For the ninth time, Scania is launching their very popular I-Talent Program! The I-Talent Program at Scania is an inspiring six-month journey designed for IT graduates with a passion for innovation and sustainability. Participants gain hands-on experience in a specialized IT role, benefit from training, and collaborate with teams in IT, sales, marketing, and R&D. The program not only boosts technical skills but also strengthens soft skills within a supportive network, preparing graduates to contribute to Scania's purpose - to drive the shift towards a sustainable transport system. As a participant in the I-Talent Program, you will join IT 's mission at Scania to utilize the power of software and data in all areas: an ideal launchpad for those ready to make a meaningful impact in the tech industry. If you will graduate in the spring of 2025 or have a maximum of 2 years of work experience in your IT career, this program is for you!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Scania is one of Sweden's largest companies and offers trucks and buses for heavy transport in combination with a wide range of product-related services. Their mission is to drive the transition to a sustainable transport system by developing a safe, smart and energy-efficient transport solutions that are better for both people and our planet. Today, Scania have around 50,000 employees in around 100 countries and together with partners and customers they are driving the transition towards a more sustainable transport industry and are both trend setters and pioneers in electrification and sustainable transport systems.
Together with several other I-talents, you will be offered a unique chance to participate in a program that will kick-start your journey at Scania. You are employed in a specific role and belong to a team but alternate the work in your role with meetings together with the other I-talents. The program starts every fall and is designed for you who are new in your career and aim to give you the best possible conditions to grow into your role. I-talent Program consists, in addition to daily work in your team, mainly of three parts - "Learning your professional role", "Go-and-see" and "Training". This provides very good opportunities to build a good network within Scania and in addition to your I-talents colleagues and your closest manager, you will be assigned a buddy who will be there for you the first time. At Scania, you are offered a multicultural work environment with ambitious colleagues and a company that invests in leadership. There is room for everyone to grow here, regardless of whether you want to be a generalist, specialist, or a leader. If you have the right attitude and are motivated to take responsibility, you will have all chances to develop!
INTERESTED IN THE PROGRAM?
If you are interested in the program, read more about each position and apply through this link: https://www.academicwork.se/lediga-jobb/j/scania-italent-2025/RPAV14?i=0
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• A post-secondary education in computer science, electronics, mechatronics, network engineering etc.
• Knowledge of one or more of the following areas: Java, C#, Kotlin, C++, C, TypeScript, Python, AWS, Spark, SQL, Databrick, network engineering, network security, LAN/WLAN. and PLC programming,
• Knowledge of frontend frameworks such as React, Angular or Vue
• Graduate in spring 2025 or has up to maximum 2 years of work experience when the program starts in september 2025
• Very good knowledge in English as it 's the primary language you will use in your daily work
Merit
• For some of the roles, it will be seen as a merit if you have knowledge in Swedish
The recruitment process
• Phone interview with Academic Work
• Tests (problem solving + personality)
• In-depth interview with Academic Work
• Interview with Scania (for some positions, you will also complete a programming test)
• References + decision
• Interviews with Scania will take place in Q4 2024 and Q1-Q2 2025.
Other information
• Start: September 2025
• Extent: Full-time, fixed-term employment for 6 months with a good chance of continue your career at Scania after the program
• Location: Södertälje and with the possibility of remote work a few days a week
• The recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and all questions regarding the process are handled by Academic Work.
• Apply for the program through this advert: https://www.academicwork.se/lediga-jobb/j/scania-italent-2025/RPAV14?i=0
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
