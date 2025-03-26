Scada & Cwe Technician
Nordex Sverige AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Uppsala Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Uppsala
2025-03-26
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nordex Sverige AB i Uppsala
, Ludvika
, Gagnef
, Malung-Sälen
, Älvdalen
eller i hela Sverige
Join Us as a SCADA and CWE Technician!
Ready to be at the forefront of renewable energy technology? As a SCADA and CWE Technician, you'll provide technical support and implement solutions to optimize data availability and connectivity in our wind farms. If you're passionate about sustainable energy and enjoy hands-on technical challenges, apply now to shape the future of wind energy technology with us!
Main responsibilities:
Manage SCADA, wind farm controller, and IT-related ServiceNow Tickets
Enhance data availability and wind farm connectivity
Deliver on-site and remote technical support
Analyze Grid code requirements
Conduct on-the-job demonstrations
Assist with software updates and after-sales support
Develop local solutions
Support Commissioning activities
Skills & Experience:
Electrical and IT qualifications
HSE awareness
Proficiency in SQL databases and Power BI
Ideally experience from troubleshooting SCADA and IT equipment
Familiarity with SharePoint
Able to work at heights
Excellent problem-solving and analytical abilities
Willingness to travel and work independently
If you are a proactive and technically adept individual with a passion for renewable energy, apply now to join our innovative team as a SCADA and CWE Technician! Please submit your application in English through the Nordex Career portal by April 5th. However, we encourage you to apply as soon as possible because we would like to start interviews already during the application period. Please note that applications sent via email will not be considered. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nordex Sverige AB
(org.nr 556756-9792), https://www.nordex-online.com/en/
Bolandsgatan 15 G 2TR (visa karta
)
753 23 UPPSALA Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Kontakt
P&C Working Student
Katariina Viitamäki KViitamaeki@nordex-online.com +358405158529 Jobbnummer
9246778