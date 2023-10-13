Scada Engineer
Vestas Northern Europe AB / Elektronikjobb / Malmö Visa alla elektronikjobb i Malmö
2023-10-13
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Vestas Northern Europe AB i Malmö
, Burlöv
, Landskrona
, Alvesta
, Uppvidinge
eller i hela Sverige
Can you see yourself working with the IT aspects of SCADA? Can you see yourself taking the next step in your career within the Renewable Energy Sector? If so, apply for this SCADA Engineer position with the World's leading Renewable Energy company, Vestas.
Region NCE > SBU NCE Service > North & West, Server & Data
Plant Engineering is a part of North & West, Server & Data in Vestas NCE (Northern & Central Europe), and supports the organisation in installing and servicing a great number of SCADA systems, controlling medium and large sized wind power plants. Our job is to turn a bunch of wind turbines into a power plant, according to contractual and regional requirements.
In this role, you will be responsible for commissioning and maintaining Vestas SCADA solutions, and other automated functionalities in our power plants, based on Vestas' standards and customer requirements. You will work closely with different parts of the Vestas NCE organisation and our customers, who are mainly larger power supply companies and professional investors. You will have the opportunity to work in a modularised setup and contribute to the process within your area of expertise.
What we offer
We are a team of skilled and committed colleagues, who are enthusiastic about wind energy. We work in a modularised setup where you will be a part of a project team and contribute to the process within your area of expertise. You will have the opportunity to develop a career in a global company, within a very exciting industry that is constantly expanding. Together with our customers, Vestas' more than 22.000 employees are bringing the world sustainable energy solutions, to power a bright future.
With this position you have huge potential for developing professional and personally, but also have good paths for advancing and moving forward. If you show promise, eagerness, and drive we can offer you an exciting development curve in correlation with our Specialists within the SCADA area.
Responsibilities
As a SCADA engineer you will be a part of a team, responsible for:
Commissioning and maintaining Vestas SCADA solutions, and other automated functionalities in our power plants, based on Vestas' standards and customer requirements.
You ensure knowledge transfer and contributes to optimizing and improving our product solutions.
You will also support our service business, with hardware replacements and other service tasks.
Qualifications
We hope that you can meet the qualifications listed below:
Relevant education within Information Technology
Experience with Linux and SQL servers
Experience in commissioning and maintenance of server operating systems
Knowledge of VMware
Knowledge of networking and their configuration
Comprehensive English skills, both verbal and written at at least B2 level
Valid Driver's License
Competencies
On a more personal scale we would be delighted to see you being able to identify with the following:
Ability to participate effectively as part of an international team
Ability to organize and prioritize tasks
Proven analytical and problem-solving skills
Proven ability to work both with limited supervision and in teams
Good communication skills
High attention to detail and a solid commitment to quality
Willingness to travel
Additional information
Location : Malmö, Sweden
Application deadline : Applications are handled on an ongoing basis. Please apply online on or before November 10th 2023. We do amend or withdraw our jobs and reserve the right to do so at any time, including prior to the advertised closing date.
Start date : December 1st, 2023, but we are willing to be reach an agreement that suit your needs. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vestas Northern Europe AB
(org.nr 556443-1574)
Grophusgatan 5 (visa karta
)
200 49 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Vestas Northern Europe AB Jobbnummer
8189432