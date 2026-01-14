SAP Project Manager- CBT-ECC to S/4 Transformation
Incluso AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-01-14
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
, Huddinge
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a Senior Project Manager to a S/4 program for a global retail company in Stockholm.
Start is in February 2026, 22 months limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
The Project Manager will act as the central execution anchor between the S/4 program, system integrator(s), and internal delivery streams. This role supports the Transformation Lead by ensuring planning discipline, alignment across tracks, risk transparency, and reliable reporting in a large, multi-vendor program.
Key Responsibilities
• Serve as the primary point of contact for the System Integrator on planning, execution, and delivery coordination
• Drive integrated program planning across multiple workstreams (functional, technical, data, testing, cutover)
• Ensure dependencies across tracks are identified, tracked, and resolved proactively
• Consolidate and manage program-level risks, issues, and decisions, escalating where required
• Support program governance, including steering committee preparation, status reporting, and decision tracking
• Ensure consistent and accurate program reporting to leadership (status, milestones, risks, financials)
• Act as an extension of the Transformation Lead in day-to-day execution oversight
Key Skills & Experience:
• 10+ years in SAP program or transformation project management
• Proven experience managing large S/4 or ECC transformation programs
• Strong experience working with system integrators and internal IT teams
• Excellent stakeholder communication and executive reporting skills
• Strong grasp of SAP delivery methodologies (Activate preferred)
Reporting & Interfaces
• Reports to: S/4 Transformation Lead
• Interfaces with: SI Program Manager, Stream Leads, Architects, PMO, Leadership Team
This is a full-time consultant position in Stockholm through Incluso. Start is in February 2026, 22 months limited contract to begin with, with possibility of extension after that. This role is 100% onsite in Stockholm.Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Kanika Singhal recruiter at Incluso. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7051554-1789288". Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213), https://openings.incluso.se
Gamla Brogatan 32 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Incluso Jobbnummer
9684289