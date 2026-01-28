SAP Platform Architect
2026-01-28
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
You will be part of a team supporting an organization in its transition to SAP RISE. The focus is to design and steer the platform strategy, align architecture decisions with the system integrator, and ensure the target setup remains coherent, scalable, and upgradeable.
The assignment is hands-on and requires an architect who can build workstreams from the ground up, drive alignment across stakeholders, and translate complex technical topics into clear decisions and visuals.
Job DescriptionDefine and guide the SAP RISE platform strategy, including architecture principles and guardrails.
Own and clarify responsibilities in the RISE Private Cloud Edition (PCE) setup, including SLA and Roles & Responsibilities alignment.
Drive platform sizing and landscape design for large enterprise environments (including HANA scale-out and memory considerations).
Design BTP integration and side-by-side extensibility approaches.
Lead governance for Optional Software Vendors (OSVs) and add-ons to protect "Clean Core" and reduce upgrade risk.
Collaborate closely with the system integrator to keep architecture, delivery, and roadmap aligned.
Produce SAP-style architecture documentation such as Architecture Decision Records (ADRs) and High-Level Designs (HLD).
Create clear, stakeholder-friendly diagrams that explain cloud topology and integration.
Document technical cutover and upgrade paths in a RISE context when needed.
Requirements10+ years of experience in SAP architecture.
Completed at least one full-cycle SAP RISE migration (mandatory).
Deep understanding of SAP S/4HANA Cloud, Private Cloud Edition (PCE), including SLA/R&R boundaries between SAP and the customer.
Strong experience with SAP BTP (Business Technology Platform), integration, and side-by-side extensibility.
Ability to size and design large enterprise landscapes (including HANA scale-out and memory management).
Experience with OSV/add-on governance in RISE and assessing technical impact on clean core and upgrades.
Understanding of hyperscaler fundamentals (Azure/AWS/GCP), including networking (VPC peering, Private Link), security, and storage tiers.
Proficiency in creating ADRs, HLDs, and structured architecture documentation aligned to SAP frameworks.
Strong visual communication skills-able to produce clear, scannable architecture diagrams.
Ability to work autonomously and proactively create workstreams.
Nice to haveExperience documenting technical cutover and upgrade paths specifically in SAP RISE programs.
Application
