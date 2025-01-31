SAP Operations Manager
Coop is one of Sweden's largest employers, driven by the mission to provide everyone access to good food. We are on an exciting journey of transformation towards becoming the positive force in the food industry in Sweden. Our goal is to simplify everyday life and provide everyone access to quality ingredients - something that benefits both body, mind, and the environment.
Together with our employees, we work every day alongside our customers to continue leading in sustainable development. Now, we're investing even more in spreading joy for food and fostering love for quality ingredients.
We value qualities such as a balanced distribution of age and gender, as well as ethnic and cultural diversity, which contribute to our operations.
About the role
Do you want to be a part of shaping the future of SAP operations at Coop? We are now looking for an SAP Operations Manager to join our central SAP team!
Coop is undergoing an exciting transformation, having recently implemented a new business system, SAP S4 and SAP CAR. Simultaneously, we have constructed Northern Europe's largest fully automated logistics warehouse, located in Eskilstuna.
This is an exciting role at Coop and we are looking for you who want to be involved and design the role according to the needs of the business. The role of SAP Operations Manager means that you will define processes and working methods needed for achieving efficient operations. You will take responsibility for delivering a great service in collaboration with our IT vendors and internal stakeholders.
What You'll Do
• Ensure that SAP platform services are delivered in accordance with agreed service level targets for performance, availability and security.
• Responsible for maintaining efficient governance.
• Gather input on business satisfaction levels.
• Identify areas and processes that can be optimized and continuously improved.
• Collaborate with business and IT stakeholders within Coop.
• Collaborate with partners and suppliers.
Who are you?
• We expect you to be used to complex solutions and that you have extensive experience of having worked with SAP in a large/middle-sized company.
• Experience working with various SAP products such as SAP S/4 and SAP CAR is meritorious.
• You will have contact with many different stakeholders within the company and should therefore be a skilled communicator with good social skills.
