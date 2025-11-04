SAP iPPE & Advanced Variant Configuration Consultant
About Justera Group Justera Group AB is a leading Swedish IT consulting firm with great experience specializing in building high-performing technology teams and delivering end-to-end IT solutions. Led by dynamic female executives, Justera Group focuses on helping businesses harness the power of digital technologies to continuously evolve in today's rapidly changing economy. The company has deep expertise in IT consultancy, software development, and recruitment services, providing clients with purpose-driven, well-trained consultants who consistently deliver efficient and effective results. Justera Group manages the entire talent lifecycle, from hiring to ongoing management, ensuring the right fit for each project on time and within budget. With their strong commitment to quality, collaboration, and client success, Justera Group is a trusted partner for technology innovation across Sweden. About the Role:
We're looking for a highly experienced SAP Consultant with deep expertise in SAP S/4HANA, iPPE (Integrated Product and Process Engineering), Advanced Variant Configuration (AVC), and SAP APO/PP to lead solution design and implementation for a global manufacturing project in the automotive domain.
Key Responsibilities:
Lead the design and implementation of SAP iPPE structures including BOMs, routings, and line design.
Configure and integrate Advanced Variant Configuration (AVC) for complex product structures.
Drive proof-of-concept activities for migrating legacy manufacturing systems to SAP APO.
Implement APO functionalities including Model Mix Planning (MMP), Rate-Based Planning (RPM), Sequencing, and Detailed Scheduling.
Manage and integrate iPPE data with SAP S/4HANA Enterprise Core.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to align engineering, planning, and production processes.
Provide best-practice guidance on SAP manufacturing solutions.
Requirements:
10+ years of hands-on experience in SAP S/4HANA.
4+ full-cycle SAP implementations, with at least one in the automotive sector.
Proven expertise in:
SAP iPPE implementation and data model
Classical and iPPE BOM/Routing/Line Design
Advanced Variant Configuration (AVC) for BOM & Routing
SAP APO (MMP, RPM, Sequencing, Detailed Scheduling)
Strong understanding of manufacturing and discrete production processes.
Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills.
Ability to lead cross-functional teams independently.
What We Offer:
A dynamic and innovative workplace driving advancements in cutting-edge robotic technologies
The opportunity to collaborate with talented cross-functional teams on meaningful and impactful projects
Competitive compensation and comprehensive benefits package
A supportive culture that fosters continuous learning, growth, and professional development
Flexible hybrid working model for an optimal work-life balance
25 days of annual leave to recharge and relax
